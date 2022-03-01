ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Gibson, MS

Mississippi nuclear power plant taken off grid for refueling, maintenance

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1NKV_0eRzkzpI00

Crews are doing maintenance work, including periodic refueling, at a nuclear power plant in southwestern Mississippi.

Entergy spokesman Mike Bowling said Monday that refueling at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station near Port Gibson takes place every 18 to 24 months — usually during the spring or fall, when peak demand is lower.

Entergy said in a news release that control room operators removed Grand Gulf from the power grid at 9 p.m. Saturday, putting it in safe shutdown. The refueling process usually takes several weeks.

Customers continue to receive electricity in their homes and businesses even as Grand Gulf is offline, with power coming from other sources on the transmission grid, Bowling said.

Entergy holds 90% ownership in Grand Gulf Nuclear Station and Cooperative Energy holds 10%.

Grand Gulf has more than 800 employees. Entergy said hundreds of contract workers are also at the plant during refueling and maintenance, as are Entergy employees from other nuclear plants and headquarters.

The Entergy news release said that after a plant is shut down for refueling, nuclear professionals remove part of the fuel from the reactor, shuffle current fuel rods and replace the removed fuel with new fuel. Also while the plant is offline, the team completes maintenance work and other projects to improve reliability, the release said.

AROUND THE WEB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420cD7_0eRzkzpI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSnAM_0eRzkzpI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YoUdd_0eRzkzpI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ASGv_0eRzkzpI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eafU9_0eRzkzpI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTpJ6_0eRzkzpI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgWCe_0eRzkzpI00

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

High court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The justices, by a 6-3 vote Friday, agreed with the Biden administration’s arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the sentence of death a jury imposed on Tsarnaev for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
City
Port Gibson, MS
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

NFL suspends its COVID-19 protocols, citing national decrease in case count

The National Football League and its players association have agreed to end the league's COVID-19 protocols, according to an internal memo obtained by CBS News on Thursday. Effectively immediately, players will no longer be required to follow the rules implemented at the beginning of the pandemic, making the NFL one of the first major sports leagues to drop its COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee's blockbuster brief: Trump engaged in a criminal conspiracy

The House Jan. 6 committee filed a blockbuster brief in federal court on Thursday alleging a criminal conspiracy involving former President Donald Trump. Ironically, the actual legal issues raised in the filing are lackluster, run-of-the-mill stuff. And Congress has no judicial power to indict, prosecute, try, secure a conviction and recommend prison sentences for anyone, ever. Its job is confined to gathering information for purposes of assisting its legislative efforts and other tasks set forth within the scope Article I of the Constitution. The brief is nonetheless substantially noteworthy.
POTUS
The Hill

Russia blocks country's access to Facebook

Russia is blocking access to Facebook amid its invasion of Ukraine as it seeks to crack down on social media and dissenting views on the war within its borders. The government said the move against Facebook is due to the platform’s “discrimination against Russian news media,” The New York Times reported.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power Plants#Nuclear Plants#Bowling#Cooperative Energy
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
72K+
Followers
5K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy