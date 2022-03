COLOMA, Calif. — A Black Sacramento family is working to reclaim the land they say the state took unfairly from them decades ago. They made their case Saturday as they toured the land, which is now a part of Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in Coloma. They took the opportunity to gather in that small El Dorado County community, some coming this weekend from as far away as Denver.

