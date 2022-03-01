ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Photos: #17 UCLA at UW Men’s Basketball

By Dean Rutz
Seattle Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMariners mailbag: What's going on behind the scenes as...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Seattle Times

FGCU beats North Alabama 81-72 in Atlantic Sun tourney

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 26 points as Florida Gulf Coast defeated North Alabama 81-72 in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Tuesday night. Kevin Samuel had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (21-10). Daniel Ortiz had 29 points...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Seattle Times

Norman carries Western Michigan past Eastern Michigan 71-60

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. had a career-high 35 points as Western Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 71-60 on Tuesday night. B. Artis White had 14 points and seven rebounds for Western Michigan (8-22, 4-15 Mid-American Conference). Norman made 8 of 12 3-pointers. Kevin-David Rice had 12 points...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
Seattle Times

UW women golfers finish second in California

Washington’s women’s golf team recorded its best finish of the season Tuesday, finishing second at the Gunrock Invitational, at Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento, Calif. Washington finished at 15-under 849. No. 1-ranked Stanford (814) won the tournament, while Iowa State finished third, two shots back of the Huskies.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Seattle Times

Kennesaw State tops Eastern Kentucky in Atlantic Sun tourney

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Spencer Rodgers had 22 points as Kennesaw State defeated Eastern Kentucky 82-73 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament. Demond Robinson had 18 points for Kennesaw State (13-17). Terrell Burden added 15 points and eight assists. Rodgers hit 6...
KENNESAW, GA
Seattle Times

Plowden, Kulackovskis carry Bowling Green over Ohio 80-77

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden and Matiss Kulackovskis scored 18 points apiece as Bowling Green narrowly beat Ohio 80-77 on Tuesday night. Samari Curtis added 16 points and Trey Diggs had 13 points for Bowling Green (13-17, 6-13 Mid-American Conference), which broke its six-game losing streak. Curtis...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Seattle Times

Carry scores 22 to carry Kent St. past N. Illinois 63-55

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Sincere Carry had 22 points as Kent State won its 11th straight game, getting past Northern Illinois 63-55 on Tuesday night. Malique Jacobs had 12 points and nine rebounds for Kent State (20-9, 15-4 Mid-American Conference). Justyn Hamilton added 11 points. Keshawn Williams had 16...
KENT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Behind The Scenes#Lockout#Mariners#Uw Men#The Seattle Times
Seattle Times

Foster carries New Hampshire over UMass Lowell 64-48

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Marco Foster, Jayden Martinez and Nick Johnson each scored 13 points to lead New Hampshire to a 64-48 win over UMass Lowell on Tuesday night. Nick Guadarrama had 10 points and eight rebounds for New Hampshire (15-12, 10-8 America East Conference). Ayinde Hikim scored a...
LOWELL, MA
Seattle Times

Robert Morris beats Youngstown State in Horizon tourney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Kahliel Spear had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead five Robert Morris players in double figures as the Colonials narrowly defeated Youngstown State 77-73 in the first round of the Horizon League tournament on Tuesday night. Enoch Cheeks and Kam Farris added 12 points...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Seattle Times

Bucknell beats Lafayette in Patriot League tourney

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk had 21 points as Bucknell edged past Lafayette 82-81 in overtime on Tuesday night in the first round of the Patriot League tournament. Funk capped the scoring on a layup with 16.9 seconds left. Andre Screen had 16 points for Bucknell (9-22). Malachi...
EASTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Seattle Times

Davis scores 38, Detroit beats Green Bay in Horizon tourney

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 38 points as Detroit Mercy topped Green Bay 79-62 in the first round of the Horizon League tournament on Tuesday night. Kevin McAdoo had 14 points for Detroit Mercy (14-14). DJ Harvey added 10 points and seven rebounds. Kamari McGee had 20 points...
NBA
MyNorthwest.com

Jaquez’s career game leads No. 17 UCLA past UW Huskies 77-66

SEATTLE (AP) – Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a career-high 30 points, and No. 17 UCLA rallied after a sluggish first half and beat the UW Huskies 77-66 on Monday night. Jaquez was nearly unstoppable on the interior in the second half, scoring 17 points after halftime and hitting 11 of 17 shots in the game. Jaquez’s previous career-high was 27, accomplished twice, including earlier in February against Arizona State.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle Times

WSU sisters Charlisse and Krystal Leger-Walker earn all-Pac-12 honors

After dominating the Pac-12 Conference on the stat sheets, Washington State’s sister duo of Charlisse and Krystal Leger-Walker won all-league honors Tuesday. Charlisse, a sophomore guard, was named to the 10-player all-conference squad for the second straight year after leading the league in field goals made. Krystal, a senior guard who led the league in assists, was an honorable mention selection.
KING COUNTY, WA
Seattle Times

No. 4 Duke rolls by Pitt 86-56 in Coach K’s final road game

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski is attempting to stay in the present, even as the days slip by and the going-away presents and “last” milestones keep piling up. Even as retirement looms whenever Duke’s season — and Krzyzewski’s remarkable coaching career — ends at some point over the next five weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Seattle Times

Florida scores last 9 points to beat Vanderbilt 82-78

NASHVILLE (AP) — Colin Castleton scored 19 points, and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made a 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left as Florida scored the last nine points of the game to beat Vanderbilt 82-78 on Tuesday night. Florida (19-11, 9-8 SEC), which trailed by as many as nine points in...
NASHVILLE, TN
KEYT

No. 16 USC and No. 17 UCLA end season with rivalry game

A rematch between No. 16 Southern California and No. 17 UCLA should serve as a nice capper to the final week in Pac-12 hoops. The Trojans won the first meeting at home 67-64 behind Drew Peterson’s career-high 27 points, but this one will be at Pauley Pavilion. Both teams have locked up first-round byes for next week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. The women’s tournament starts Wednesday in Las Vegas, with No. 2 Stanford, No. 14 Arizona, Oregon and Washington State getting byes into Thursday’s quarterfinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Seattle Times

Johnson, UIC beat Milwaukee 80-69 in Horizon League tourney

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kevin Johnson had 21 points as UIC topped Milwaukee 80-69 in the first round of the Horizon League Tourney on Tuesday night. Michael Diggins had 13 points for UIC (14-15). Filip Skobalj added 12 points. Damaria Franklin had 12 points and six rebounds. Jordan Lathon had...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy