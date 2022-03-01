Photos: #17 UCLA at UW Men’s Basketball

SEATTLE (AP) – Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a career-high 30 points, and No. 17 UCLA rallied after a sluggish first half and beat the UW Huskies 77-66 on Monday night. Jaquez was nearly unstoppable on the interior in the second half, scoring 17 points after halftime and hitting 11 of 17 shots in the game. Jaquez’s previous career-high was 27, accomplished twice, including earlier in February against Arizona State.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO