Hauser, ID

1 dead, 1 injured in North Hauser Lake Road shooting

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 1 day ago

HAUSER LAKE, Idaho– The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting on North Hauser Lake Road left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

The investigation started when deputies and firefighters got to the scene of a fire near 8900 Hauser Lake Road. The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots fired in the area.

Investigators said one person was found dead, one was sent to the hospital and another was not injured in the shooting. Deputies said it’s possible there is also a fourth victim.

The sheriff’s office said a man who could be a possible suspect was found nearby and taken into custody.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now will update this story as more information becomes available.

