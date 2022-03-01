Local standout ‘very excited’ for return trip to Tiger Town

A standout local safety is set for a return trip to Tiger Town soon.

Travon West from nearby Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) plans to make a recruiting visit to Clemson and take in the Tigers’ spring practice on Saturday, March 12.

“I’m very excited to get back and finally get to see the changes that have been made since (Brent) Venables left,” West told The Clemson Insider.

West camped at Clemson last summer before making his way to Death Valley last season as an unofficial visitor for both the Georgia Tech and Wake Forest games.

The 6-foot, 170-pound junior has since stayed in touch with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, though West has communicated more of late with Wes Goodwin.

“Just conversations about how everything is going and looking forward to meeting each other in person,” West said of his chats with Goodwin.

Clemson’s new defensive coordinator has already made a good impression on West even though they haven’t met quite yet.

“Coach Goodwin seems like a great coach that everyone can trust and count on to have a good time with,” West said.

Wake Forest handed West his latest offer last week, joining Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Kansas State, East Carolina, Georgia State, Troy, Charlotte, Marshall, Old Dominion and Eastern Kentucky on his offer list. He feels Wake Forest and Kansas State are showing him the most love and recruiting him the hardest at this point in the process.

West played in all three phases of the game for Wren as a junior last season – lining up at safety, cornerback and running back, in addition to seeing action on special teams as a return man – and posted 86 tackles, six interceptions and 709 all-purpose yards.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks