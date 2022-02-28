Cross-Validate on Data Containing Groups, Correctly

Click here to read the full article. More than 60,000 empties clogged the docks at the Port of Los Angeles at the end of January.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalFormer CA Prison Site, Fairgrounds, Armories Turning into Container StorageEn Route: Silver Jeans COO Sounds Off on 7-Month Shipping SagaPort of Long Beach Looks to Rail in Next TransformationBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Comments / 0