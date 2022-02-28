ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

4 Sampling Techniques for Efficient Stream Processing

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIoT devices produce constant data streams of measurements and logs, which are difficult to analyze in-time. Especially in embedded systems or edge devices, memory and CPU power are too limited for just in time analysis of such streams. Even strong systems will (sooner or later) have problems in observing the full...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Scientists combine AI and atomic-scale images in pursuit of better batteries

Today's rechargeable batteries are a wonder, but far from perfect. Eventually, they all wear out, begetting expensive replacements and recycling. "But what if batteries were indestructible?" asks William Chueh, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at Stanford University and senior author of a new paper detailing a first-of-its-kind analytical approach to building better batteries that could help speed that day. The study appears in the journal Nature Materials.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Efficient AI with MRAM

In-memory computing chips based on magnetoresistive random-access memory devices can provide energy-efficient hardware for machine learning tasks. In the past decade, artificial intelligence (AI) has undergone unprecedented development, introducing ground-breaking applications such as face recognition, language translation and industrial automation. But the continued advance of AI creates critical challenges in traditional digital hardware. Computers currently have to shuttle massive amounts of data between off-chip memory and processing units, a limitation known as the von Neumann bottleneck. At the same time, Moore's law, which has fuelled the development of digital electronics for decades, is running out of gas. Fundamental changes to computing hardware are needed. One potential solution is resistive memories (or memristors). When non-volatile resistive memory cells are grouped into a crossbar array, they can perform multiply"“accumulate operations - the most expensive and frequent operations in AI - by directly using Ohm's law for multiplication and Kirchhoff's current law for summation. As a result, data are both stored and processed in the same location, which essentially removes the energy and time overheads incurred by expensive off-chip memory access for data fetching in digital hardware. Resistive memory cells are also simple capacitor-like structures, providing excellent manufacturability, stackability and scalability.
SOFTWARE
itechpost.com

Business Uses of CMM Measurement Techniques

Most people don't appreciate the precision and accuracy of manufacturing the devices and products they use in their daily lives. Cars, smartphones, and baby carriages only work as well as they do because each part fits precisely together as designed. Inaccurate measurements for individual components will not only result in waste, but it can cause the product to fail, possibly leading to all sorts of legal trouble.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Process knowledge graph modeling techniques and application methods for ship heterogeneous models

In the process design and reuse of marine component products, there are a lot of heterogeneous models, causing the problem that the process knowledge and process design experience contained in them are difficult to express and reuse. Therefore, a process knowledge representation model for ship heterogeneous model is proposed in this paper. Firstly, the multi-element process knowledge graph is constructed, and the heterogeneous ship model is described in a unified way. Then, the multi-strategy ontology mapping method is applied, and the semantic expression between the process knowledge graph and the entity model is realized. Finally, by obtaining implicit semantics based on case-based reasoning and checking the similarity of the matching results, the case knowledge reuse is achieved, to achieve rapid design of the process. This method provides reliable technical support for the design of ship component assembly and welding process, greatly shortens the design cycle, and improves the working efficiency. In addition, taking the double-deck bottom segment of a ship as an example, the process knowledge map of the heterogeneous model is constructed to realize the rapid design of ship process, which shows that the method can effectively acquire the process knowledge in the design case and improve the efficiency and intelligence of knowledge reuse in the process design of the heterogeneous model of a ship.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Point#K 1
scitechdaily.com

Adversarially Robust: The Benefits of Peripheral Vision for Machines

Researchers find similarities between how some computer-vision systems process images and how humans see out of the corners of our eyes. Perhaps computer vision and human vision have more in common than meets the eye?. Research from MIT suggests that a certain type of robust computer-vision model perceives visual representations...
SOFTWARE
Leader-Telegram

Farmers teach recordkeeping techniques

When it comes to recordkeeping — particularly with regard to agriculture audits — it’s best to do things by the book. That was one takeaway from the webinar titled “GAP Deep Dive,” hosted by UM-Extension, which explored the topic of farm recordkeeping and how farmers can best tackle the dry, if vital aspect of operation management.
AGRICULTURE
Futurity

To avoid mosquito bites, wear the right colors

Beating the bite of mosquitoes this spring and summer could hinge on your attire and your skin, a new study shows. A common mosquito species—after detecting a telltale gas that we exhale—flies toward specific colors, including red, orange, black, and cyan. The mosquitoes ignore other colors, such as green, purple, blue, and white.
LIFESTYLE
Nature.com

Heat inactivation of clinical COVID-19 samples on an industrial scale for low risk and efficient high-throughput qRT-PCR diagnostic testing

We report the development of a large scale process for heat inactivation of clinical COVID-19 samples prior to laboratory processing for detection of SARS-CoV-2 by RT-qPCR. With more than 266 million confirmed cases, over 5.26 million deaths already recorded at the time of writing, COVID-19 continues to spread in many parts of the world. Consequently, mass testing for SARS-CoV-2 will remain at the forefront of the COVID-19 response and prevention for the near future. Due to biosafety considerations the standard testing process requires a significant amount of manual handling of patient samples within calibrated microbiological safety cabinets. This makes the process expensive, effects operator ergonomics and restricts testing to higher containment level laboratories. We have successfully modified the process by using industrial catering ovens for bulk heat inactivation of oropharyngeal/nasopharyngeal swab samples within their secondary containment packaging before processing in the lab to enable all subsequent activities to be performed in the open laboratory. As part of a validation process, we tested greater than 1200 clinical COVID-19 samples and showed less than 1 Cq loss in RT-qPCR test sensitivity. We also demonstrate the bulk heat inactivation protocol inactivates a murine surrogate of human SARS-CoV-2. Using bulk heat inactivation, the assay is no longer reliant on containment level 2 facilities and practices, which reduces cost, improves operator safety and ergonomics and makes the process scalable. In addition, heating as the sole method of virus inactivation is ideally suited to streamlined and more rapid workflows such as 'direct to PCR' assays that do not involve RNA extraction or chemical neutralisation methods.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Innovative ochre processing and tool use in China 40,000 years ago

Homo sapiens was present in northern Asia by around 40,000 years ago, having replaced archaic populations across Eurasia after episodes of earlier population expansions and interbreeding1,2,3,4. Cultural adaptations of the last Neanderthals, the Denisovans and the incoming populations of H. sapiens into Asia remain unknown1,5,6,7. Here we describe Xiamabei, a well-preserved, approximately 40,000-year-old archaeological site in northern China, which includes the earliest known ochre-processing feature in east Asia, a distinctive miniaturized lithic assemblage with bladelet-like tools bearing traces of hafting, and a bone tool. The cultural assembly of traits at Xiamabei is unique for Eastern Asia and does not correspond with those found at other archaeological site assemblages inhabited by archaic populations or those generally associated with the expansion of H. sapiens, such as the Initial Upper Palaeolithic8,9,10. The record of northern Asia supports a process of technological innovations and cultural diversification emerging in a period of hominin hybridization and admixture2,3,6,11.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Hyperspectral sensing and AI pave new path for monitoring soil carbon

Just how much carbon is in the soil? That's a tough question to answer at large spatial scales, but understanding soil organic carbon at regional, national, or global scales could help scientists predict overall soil health, crop productivity, and even worldwide carbon cycles. Classically, researchers collect soil samples in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
scitechdaily.com

Injecting Fairness Into AI: Machine-Learning Models That Produce Fair Outputs Even When Trained on Unfair Data

A new technique boosts models’ ability to reduce bias, even if the dataset used to train the model is unbalanced. If a machine-learning model is trained using an unbalanced dataset, such as one that contains far more images of people with lighter skin than people with darker skin, there is serious risk the model’s predictions will be unfair when it is deployed in the real world.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Controlling the speed of magnetic devices

In an international collaboration led by scientists from the Fritz Haber Institute in Berlin, a novel approach to controlling the speed of magnetic processes has been developed. A fundamental limitation on the speed at which magnetic materials can be manipulated, for example for data storage, is given by the dissipation...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Selecting the right structural materials for fusion reactors

Do two promising structural materials corrode at very high temperatures when in contact with "liquid metal fuel breeders" in fusion reactors? Researchers of Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology (QST), and Yokohama National University (YNU) now have the answer. This high-temperature compatibility of reactor structural materials with the liquid breeder—a lining around the reactor core that absorbs and traps the high energy neutrons produced in the plasma inside the reactor—is key to the success of a fusion reactor design.
INDUSTRY
Freethink

Smartphone COVID test is as accurate as PCR test

If you’re like me, then you’ve shown up at Walgreens for an appointment for a COVID test, only to find they are out of tests or even closed. You check the hospital, walk-in clinic, school, and other local pharmacies — all the usual places to get a COVID test, but it is impossible. The wait is too long, or you don’t fit the criteria for testing.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Enhanced colloidal transport in twisted magnetic patterns

Bilayers of two-dimensional materials twisted at specific angles can exhibit exceptional properties such as the occurrence of unconventional superconductivity in twisted graphene. We demonstrate here that novel phenomena in twisted materials emerges also in particle-based classical systems. We study the transport of magnetic colloidal particles driven by a drift force and located between two twisted periodic magnetic patterns with either hexagonal or square symmetry. The magnetic potential generated by patterns twisted at specific magic angles develops flat channels, which increase the mobility of the colloidal particles compared to that in single patterns. We characterize the effect of the temperature and that of the magnitude of the drift force on the colloidal mobility. The transport is more enhanced in square than in hexagonal twisted patterns. Our work extends twistronics to classical soft matter systems with potential applications to lab-on-a-chip devices.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

New optical biosensor enables rapid and quantitative serological testing of COVID-19

Serological tests play an important role in the surveillance and management of epidemics or pandemics, as well as in acquired immunity studies. Currently, COVID-19 serology is performed by well-established immunoassay techniques, which provide high sensitivities, but require specialized laboratories with trained personnel and processing times of 3 to 48 hours. A much faster and easier method is the lateral flow assay—such as the rapid diagnostic tests sold in pharmacies. However, the latter are not fully reliable, as they exhibit only moderate sensitivity and specificity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Overcoming universal restrictions on metal selectivity by protein design

Selective metal coordination is central to the functions of metalloproteins:1,2 each metalloprotein must pair with its cognate metallocofactor to fulfil its biological role3. However, achieving metal selectivity solely through a three-dimensional protein structure is a great challenge, because there is a limited set of metal-coordinating amino acid functionalities and proteins are inherently flexible, which impedes steric selection of metals3,4. Metal-binding affinities of natural proteins are primarily dictated by the electronic properties of metal ions and follow the Irving"“Williams series5 (Mn2+"‰<"‰Fe2+"‰<"‰Co2+"‰<"‰Ni2+"‰<"‰Cu2+"‰>"‰Zn2+) with few exceptions6,7. Accordingly, metalloproteins overwhelmingly bind Cu2+ and Zn2+ in isolation, regardless of the nature of their active sites and their cognate metal ions1,3,8. This led organisms to evolve complex homeostatic machinery and non-equilibrium strategies to achieve correct metal speciation1,3,8,9,10. Here we report an artificial dimeric protein, (AB)2, that thermodynamically overcomes the Irving"“Williams restrictions in vitro and in cells, favouring the binding of lower-Irving"“Williams transition metals over Cu2+, the most dominant ion in the Irving"“Williams series. Counter to the convention in molecular design of achieving specificity through structural preorganization, (AB)2 was deliberately designed to be flexible. This flexibility enabled (AB)2 to adopt mutually exclusive, metal-dependent conformational states, which led to the discovery of structurally coupled coordination sites that disfavour Cu2+ ions by enforcing an unfavourable coordination geometry. Aside from highlighting flexibility as a valuable element in protein design, our results illustrate design principles for constructing selective metal sequestration agents.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Expanded Range of Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits for Pathogens Detection

AMSBIO announce the addition of several new products to its growing range of magnetic bead based nucleic acid extraction kits for pathogens detection. The MagSi-NA Pathogens MSP (Multiple Sample Pooling) kit sets a new benchmark for automated isolation of nucleic acids (RNA and DNA) from respiratory samples. Sample pooling is...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Revisiting signal analysis in the big data era

A fast and accurate time"“frequency analysis is challenging for many applications, especially in the current big data era. A recent work introduces a fast continuous wavelet transform that effectively boosts the analysis speed without sacrificing the resolution of the result. In the first decade of the 1900s, when Albert...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy