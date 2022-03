AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council will discuss a proposed camping ban during its regular meeting Monday evening. The Denver Gazette reports the ban would prohibit all urban camping on private and public property within Aurora. The ban would also require a seven-day notice before an unauthorized camp is shut down and for the city to have shelter available for every person staying in the camp. If shelter space is not available, the city would not touch the camp, according to the ban.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO