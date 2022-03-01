Winterhawks Player of the Week: Gabe Klassen

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. TUESDAY, MARCH 1 Taylor Gauthier joining Penguins — Portland Winterhawks goaltender Taylor Gauthier signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Gauthier will remain with Portland for the remainder of the season still and will report to Pittsburgh following the season. Gauthier has played five seasons in the WHL, this one being his first Portland after the Winterhawks traded for him back on Dec. 27, 2021 from the Prince George Cougars. Since then, Gauthier has stood on his head with a 13-1-0-0 record and leads...
