Winterhawks Player of the Week: Gabe Klassen

By Dylan Bumbarger, community blogger
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. Red hot for 3 games, 2 of which were this week. With 5 goals in 2 games, the Winterhawks Player of the week for February 21 through February 27 is Gabe Klassen. Counting the February...

#Prince George
The Oregonian

