How to manage portfolio amid inflation, Ukraine invasion

8 News Now’s Brian Loftus spoke with Russell Price, Senior Vice President of MPI Wealth Management, UBS on Monday, regarding recent market corrections and how to maintain one’s portfolio with other helpful tips during these turbulent times.

Read the full interview below:

Brian: First market correction in some 21 months, when you combine the double whammy of inflation and the war in Ukraine, what can people expect in terms of nuts and bolts of with market over the next weeks and months?

Russell: When you look at what we’ve had in 2022, its been really challenging for investors, we started out with COVID-19, still concerned with a spike in that, we talk about inflation and the feds raising interest rates, and then we were hit with the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The first thing we look at is how diversified, and right now investors understand if they’re diversified or not. What kind of impact do they have? Do they have different asset styles in their portfolio? A great example of asset styles would be value-versus-growth. Value was down as of Friday by about five percent, where growth is down by about 15 percent, so you can really start to look at a lack of diversification in a portfolio and that’s probably the first thing you should do to improve for the upcoming market.

Brian: Experts like yourself look at every scenario, if there’s a situation where China invades Taiwan, or if Russia went somehow into a NATO country, that’s going to increase volatility, but if that doesn’t happen, if the conflict stays in Ukraine, if there are brighter days ahead there, what can we expect in terms of recovery? We have seen today the United States may weather this a little better than expected.

Russell: I think that the recovery starts with diversification. How deep of a hole are you in? The second part is selecting certain sectors you expect to do well, whether that’s the financial sector with rates rising, those tend to do well, banks in that sector. You can also look at possibly adding energy stocks, even though energy stocks have had a huge run-up, talk about a negative market, energy stocks are up 22 percent this year, so you can still put some of that in the portfolio that would allow you to participate with the upside and still have some downside protection.

Brian: Looking at energy defense technology, some of the things that could go up, what about the person just watching and going a lot of cyber warfare with Russia, what if they hit our banks, hypothetically, how much cash should I have on hand? What do you recommend to people to just have a little more money aside?

Russell: I think before diversification, you have to look at what type of planning you put in your portfolio, so a lot of what we do is we look at three segments of a portfolio and we put those into those different segments, or three buckets if you will, the first is the liquidity bucket, for an individual that is retired that may be a years’ worth of income that’s in that bucket. Perhaps if you know you want to buy a house, that’s in that bucket, so emotionally, that’s a better conversation to have with your advisor or with yourself, so you have a years’ worth of spending and you don’t have to worry about those ups and downs in the market day-to-day.

Brian: We have to wrap here, but a quick answer on this, how much will the COVID recovery that’s already happened, the fact we’re coming down from Omicron, how much will that help moving forward, economically?

Russell: It’s going to be a big help with inflation, as the dollars we spend as consumers go away from goods and into service, and hopefully Vegas will participate in that and have a lot more good upcoming months.

Brian: Hey, the tourists are coming back, we appreciate your expertise, thank you so much.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.