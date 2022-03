SportsGrid’s Craig Mish reports that Derek Jeter has stepped down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, and the two have severed their relationship. Jeter released a statement after the news became public, saying, “Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club. We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality.” He added, “That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO