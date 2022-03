View the original article to see embedded media. As the calendar turns to March, the Minnesota Timberwolves already have 11 more wins than they did all of last season. Sitting at 34-29, Minnesota currently holds the 7th seed in the Western Conference, which would allow them to host the first play-in game, giving them two chances to make the playoffs should they lose that contest. There is no doubt this organization has turned a corner, and one of the biggest reasons is Patrick Beverley.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO