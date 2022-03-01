"Tick Tick...Boom" is excellent film

"Tick, Tick...Boom" is an excellent biographical musical based on the life of Jonathan Larson who wrote “Rent.” It stars Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield. (Netflix)

I am trying to review some of the films or actors nominated for an Academy Award in March.

Reluctantly, I sat down to watch "Tick, Tick...Boom," a biographical musical based on the life of Jonathan Larson who wrote “Rent,” the highly successful musical that ran on Broadway for 12 years. Unfortunately, Larson died the day before the first preview performance, just 10 days before his 36th birthday, of an aortic dissection. What an incredible loss to musical theater.

“Tick, Tick…Boom!” follows Larson, played by Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield, for a few days in 1990. He is a young theater composer waiting tables at the Moondance diner in New York two days before his 30th birthday after spending the last eight years writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical, “Superbia,” based on George Orwell’s “1984.”

Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Larson is feeling the pressure from his girlfriend Susan, (Alexandra Shippman), who has been offered a job in the Catskills, as well as from his friend Michael, (Robin de Jesus), who has moved on from his dream as an actor to a life of financial security in an advertising firm. All this is amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic.

With the clock ticking, Larson is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

The acting and the music are incredible in "Tick, Tick...Boom!" This is the first singing role I have seen Garfield in. He was wonderful. He has been nominated for an Academy Award in the best actor category.

I would have liked to have seen “Tick, Tick…Boom!” nominated for an Oscar instead of “Drive My Car,” which is in the wrong category. But since I have no vote, oh, well.

Lin-Manuel Miranda directed “Tick, Tick…Boom!" The screenplay was written by Steven Levenson based on the musical by Jonathan Larson.

At first, I dreaded having to watch this film. Since I started it at 11 p.m. I thought I would start it and, if it was too boring, I would wait and finish it in the morning. It was a little after 1 a.m. when I turned off Netflix.

If for no other reason, Andrew Garfield’s performance is a must see. The songs are wonderful and are performed beautifully. I really enjoyed it and I am looking forward to watching it again.

However, this is not a movie for the whole family, although many musicals are. There is some sex in the film, and it isn’t as happy as I would like. But this is about real life.

I give this film 5 stars.