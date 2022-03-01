ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler On Tuesday

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds increased Monday night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be cooler on Tuesday, as a cold front moves through the area shifting winds off the lake.

There will be a large temperature difference Tuesday afternoon between the lakefront in the low 40s to areas to the south of I-80 in the mid 50s.

Mostly cloudy and milder on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. A cold front arrives Wednesday evening, making for a windy and colder Thursday with highs in the mid 30s.

Rain chances increase late Friday evening and continue through Saturday night. A few rumbles of thunder possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Amounts look to stay below an inch. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s for Sunday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 34°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 49°

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. High 51°

