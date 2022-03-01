Maple Hill boys end Duanesburg’s basketball season in Class C semifinals

PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy Duanesburg's Ethan Thompson tries to get around a Maple Hill defender in the Section II Class C semifinal Monday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

GLENS FALLS – Looking to make its first appearance in a sectional title game since 2009, the Duanesburg boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Monday.

The fourth-seeded Eagles dropped a 54-39 decision to top-seeded Maple Hill in the Section II Class C semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena.

Ethan Harrington led the Wildcats with 19 points, while Ben Marra (14 points) and Brady Cole (11) also hit double digits.

Ethan Thompson and Bryce Burkhardt each had 12 points to lead Duanesburg, which was looking to reach the Class C title game for the first time since losing to Canajoharie in 2009.

The Eagles struggled from the outset adjusting to playing in the larger court and arena Monday.

“We wanted to come out stronger than we did. We struggled in the first half. This is a much different place to play than we’re used to,” Duanesburg coach Brett Simpson said. “Adjusting to the arena definitely hurt us. We thought playing them on a bigger court would be to our advantage, but they were able to run the break better than we did.”

The teams had met late in the regular season on Feb. 7, with Maple Hill posting a 60-48 victory.

“Playing them so close to the end of the regular season helped us know what to expect,” Maple Hill coach Scott Hanrahan said. “You never know who it will help most though.”

In the rematch, Maple Hill dominated the first half, leading 14-4 after one quarter and 26-9 at the break.

“Pretty much everyone contributed to our lead in the first half,” Harrington said.

The Eagles managed just three first-half field goals against the Wildcats, who reached the semifinals with a 61-48 victory over eighth-seeded Hadley-Luzerne in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Despite their struggles in the opening half, Duanesburg looked to mount a comeback bid after the break, limiting the Wildcats to just eight points in the third quarter to pull within 34-23 heading into the final frame.

“Duanesburg did a great job in the second half changing things up on us,” Hanrahan said. “It took us a little while to adjust to it.”

The Eagles, who posted a 56-35 win over fifth-seeded Warrensburg in Saturday’s quarterfinals, closed to within nine points early in the fourth on a basket by Payton Fall.

However, Harrington answered with two of his seven fourth-quarter points for the Wildcats, who pulled away for the 54-39 win.

“We were able to hit some big shots to keep them at bay,” Hanrahan said. “Duanesburg has a lot of underclassmen that see a lot of playing time, so I think they’ll be here in the coming years as well.”

Hanrahan said that simply being able to play a sectional game in Glens Falls was a welcome development after no games were played last season.

“Just being here in general is great after the tournament was cancelled last year,” he said. “I love coming to Glens Falls. There’s just such rich history in this building. To be part of it is great.”

The Wildcats will be playing for their first Class C title since 2010.

“I’m happier for my seniors than I am for myself,” Hanrahan said. “All of the kids have been through so much over the last couple of years, to be able to have a season and get here, is great. I’m so happy for our seniors to have the opportunity to play for a sectional championship.”

Maple Hill (17-5 overall) advances to face second-seeded Fort Plain (18-4 overall) in Friday’s Class C championship game at 5 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. The Hilltoppers posted a 72-56 victory over third-seeded Berne-Knox-Westerlo in Monday’s other semifinal contest.

“Fort Plain looked good,” Hanrahan said. “Their big guy [Robert Jordan] is tough. We don’t have a great matchup for him. We’ve got a couple of days to get ready and we’ll see what we can do Friday.”

Monday’s semifinal contest was the final game for Duanesburg seniors Burkhardt, Caleb O’Hanlon, Andrew Harris and Jack Hart.

“Our seniors played a big part in getting us here,” Simpson said. “They helped set the bar higher for our program.”

The Eagles finished the season 12-10 and Simpson said he is hoping to improve on that mark next season.

“Considering our battles with injuries and COVID this season, we had a good year. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next season,” Simpson said. “We’re hoping that this sets the tone for our program. I think this will leave a bad taste in our mouths. With so many coming back, I think that we’re going to be focused on getting back here and playing better next year.”

Duanesburg 4 5 14 16 – 39

Maple Hill 14 13 8 20 – 54

Duanesburg scoring: Leak 1-2-4, Fall 1-0-2, Burkhardt 5-0-12, Mulhern 3-2-9, Thompson 4-4-12. Maple Hill scoring: Harrington 7-2-19, Cole 4-3-11, Gamello 1-0-2, Marra 4-6-14, Calalutti 2-0-4, Hoffman 2-0-4. Scoring totals: Duanesburg 14-8-39, Maple Hill 20-11-54.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: High School Sports, Sports