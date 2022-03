PISCATAWAY, N.J – Rutgers closed out its regular season today with a 59-58 win over Penn State on Senior Day. The Scarlet Knights were in control through pretty much the entire game, but had to fight off a late comeback from the Nittany Lions. The victory boosted the regular season record to 18-12 and also gave Rutgers an all-time high of 12 Big Ten wins to go along with just eight conference losses. The win may have solidified a spot in the NCAA Tournament and here’s a closer look at how it all went down.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO