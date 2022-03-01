ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ moves to ban public spending on Russian companies, developers

By Michael Symons
 1 day ago
TRENTON – New Jersey lawmakers intend to pass a bill within the next week prohibiting the state and local governments from doing business with companies or banks with Russian interests. The bill, S1889/A3090, is a state-level bid to add to the economic sanctions and isolation being imposed on...

