Click here to read the full article. Paramount Players is getting merged under Paramount Motion Picture Group Co-Heads Mike Ireland and Daria Cercek. As a result of this strategic realignment, Jeremy Kramer will be stepping down as President, Paramount Players. Kramer previously reported to Paramount Pictures & CEO Brian Robbins. “Partnering with our filmmakers across a range of genres and budgets is critical to our studio’s vibrancy and our business’ long-term success,” said Paramount Pictures President & CEO Brian Robbins. “In uniting Paramount Players within the larger Motion Picture Group, our goal is to optimize the power of one division to scale...

MOVIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO