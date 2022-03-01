ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan's Toshiba CEO steps down amid restructuring efforts

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LL7v5_0eRzfArI00

Toshiba’s Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa is stepping down, as the embattled Japanese technology giant seeks to restructure and restore its reputation.

Tsunakawa will be replaced by Taro Shimada, an executive officer and corporate senior vice president, under a decision made at a Toshiba board meeting Tuesday, the Tokyo-based company said.

Shimada was an executive at Siemens , both in Japan and the U.S., before joining Toshiba Corp. in 2018, working in its digital operations.

He faces the challenge of leading a restructuring plan that’s drawn criticism from shareholders. In February, Toshiba said it plans to split into two companies, one focused on infrastructure and the other on devices.

The proposal is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. An extraordinary shareholders’ meeting is set for March 24, when the reform plan will be put to a vote.

Toshiba scrapped its earlier proposal for a three-way split, which was not popular with shareholders, including foreign funds.

Approval for Tuesday’s personnel changes, including a resignation of another board member, and the nomination of two others, will be sought in a shareholders’ meeting in June, Toshiba said.

Toshiba was one of Japan’s most revered brands but has been struggling since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011. A tsunami sent three reactors into meltdowns, spewing radiation over an area that’s still partly a no-go zone. Toshiba is involved in the decommissioning effort, which will take decades.

The company’s reputation was also tarnished by an accounting scandal, which involved books being doctored for years.

In 2021, Nobuaki Kurumatani resigned as Toshiba president and Tsunakwa took the helm. Kurumatani had headed global fund CVC Capital Partners ' Japan operations and became CEO in 2018.

Founded in 1875, Toshiba was a manufacturing pioneer for everything from electric rice cookers to laptop computers. It also invented flash memory, although that division was sold off as its fortunes tumbled.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

GrafTech CEO steps down

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) announced that David J. Rintoul has informed the Company of his intent to retire as CEO and president and as a board member, effective June 2022 or any later time as a successor has been appointed to ensure a smooth transition. The board has authorized the Nominating...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Beleaguered Activision CEO Will Step Down From Coca-Cola’s Board

Activision Blizzard Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick said he won’t stand for re-election to the. in a statement Friday that he is stepping down from the board after 10 years to focus his full attention on Activision’s pending acquisition by Microsoft Corp. That. deal. , valued at...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Demand for British solar panels spikes over Chinese slave labour fears

More consumers in the UK and Europe are turning to British solar panel providers because of concerns over slave labour used by some Chinese manufacturers.The global production of solar panels uses forced labour from China’s Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province, according to a 2021 report from Sheffield Hallam University.Solar panels are in huge demand because of climate change and energy price fluctuations and Xinjiang produces about 45% of the world’s supply of polysilicon, the key component of solar power panels.Andrew Moore, president of UKSOL, a British solar panel wholesaler that manufactures in Spain, says the publication of the Sheffield Hallam...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvc Capital Partners#Laptop Computers#Tokyo#Japanese#Siemens#Toshiba Corp
The Independent

UK to phase out import of Russian oil by end of 2022 in further invasion sanction

The UK will phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of the year, the Business Secretary has announced.The move announced by Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to be matched by US President Joe Biden as the West looks to tighten the squeeze on the Russian economy following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.In a statement posted on Twitter, the Business Secretary said: “This transition will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports – which make up 8% of UK demand.”NEW – the UK will phase out the import of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Italy reports 60,191 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 184 deaths

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italy reported 60,191 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 22,083 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 184 from 130. Italy has registered 156,201 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
Reuters

Russia to keep stock market trading largely suspended on Wednesday

March 8 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank has decided to keep stock market trading on the Moscow Exchange largely suspended again on Wednesday, keeping only a limited range of operations, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The foreign currency market will reopen at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT), forgoing the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oatly to emerge winner in 2022 plant-based peers' battle

March 8 (Reuters) - Oatly Group AB (OTLY.O) is expected to forecast strong sales growth for 2022 when it reports results on Wednesday as health-conscious consumers consistently turn to the company's plant-based milk, a contrast to the demand slowdown seen by Beyond Meat. Many restaurants and retailers have partnered with...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

The Independent

535K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy