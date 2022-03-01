ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Money stolen from woman's account at same Philadelphia hospital where she died

By Chad Pradelli, Cheryl Mettendorf
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago
Hospitals are often considered sanctuaries of healing, but an Action News investigation found they're not immune to crime.

Rhonda Maurice, of Vineland, New Jersey, said her mother Joanne died unexpectedly at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in May.

She said after repeated phone calls to the hospital, someone finally found her mother's purse.

But she didn't think much of it until a month later when she got her mom's bank statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6DkK_0eRzf10000

"That Monday, the 24th, somebody took cash at the ATM there at the hospital twice -- $400 both times," she said.

That was three days after her mom died.

She immediately went to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Maurice said security took a report.

But she said the investigation went nowhere, and she was unable to close her mom's account until she received the death certificate.

Maurice says $4,800 was drained from the account.

According to police records obtained by Action News, there were over 3,000 reported crimes at Philadelphia hospitals from 2017 to 2021, with thefts making up more than 38% of them.

Temple University Hospital had the most thefts with 318 followed by the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania with 157.

"If they're bold enough to go to an ATM where there's video cameras at their place of employment, then what else are they stealing?" asked Maurice.

There is no indication a HUP employee committed the thefts, but the hospital ATM was used to steal money on multiple days.

"Patient thefts do occur and that is unfortunate because you have somebody that is very vulnerable who is being victimized, and usually it's a crime of opportunity," said Paul Sarnese, who is a member of the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety, a nonprofit organization dedicated to hospital safety.

He also oversees security for the Virtua Health Network.

Sarnese said annual studies by his organization found thefts are actually down at hospitals nationwide since the pandemic.

"I really think that has to do with less people coming into our facilities," Sarnese said.

Sarnese said investigating hospital thefts can be difficult usually due to a lack of leads and information.

"It is very hard to determine if something was indeed taken, if it was disposed of inappropriately, or taken by a family member," he said.

But that doesn't seem to be the case with Rhonda Maurice's mother, and she wants answers.

"If you pull the video, you'll know who it is. It's that simple. And I just felt like nobody cared to even do that. I don't know why," said Maurice.

HUP released a statement to Action News that said:

"Although we are unable to comment on specific situations, we have robust security procedures for safekeeping of any valuable items patients bring to our hospitals, and we take all reports of lost or stolen belongings seriously."

Temple told Action News it takes patient security very seriously and has measures in place to minimize loss and theft.

Help the Action News Investigation team get to the bottom of the stories that impact you. Use the below form to tell us your story idea.

Comments / 69

Diane M. Allenbaugh
5d ago

My father was robbed in the ambulance of his cash (the only time out of my mother's sight) and then had identity theft immediately after he died. Multiple credit cards and purchases made. It was Home Depot that picked up on the fraud or we wouldn't have known.

Reply
12
Shuveet Upuhazz
4d ago

In theory, they should be able to identify the person withdrawing the money by looking at surveillance footage at the ATMs.

Reply
16
C L
5d ago

So I work for an affiliated hospital of HUP and they tell all patients before hand not to bring money, wallets, purses, etc…. It’s so messed up, but their are shady people who work everywhere. Karma will come back.

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Vineland, NJ
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Vineland, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanctuaries#Action News#The Virtua Health Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
82K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy