ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

A look at 2022 Oklahoma high school basketball Class A-B state tournament qualifiers

By Cameron Jourdan, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGao0_0eRzeorb00

The Oklahoma high school basketball state tournaments are nearly here.

On Tuesday, the final qualifiers for the Class A-B boys and girls state tournaments earned their bids, with four teams from each class and gender punching the final tickets to the Big House.

The state tournament is set to begin Thursday. Brackets will be announced Wednesday morning.

Here's a look at the team who have qualified for the Class A-B state tournament.

More: Here's what happened in the Oklahoma Class 6A-5A high school boys basketball regional

Boys

Class A

No. 1 Hydro-Eakly (24-3)

No. 2 Garber (22-3)

No. 3 Vanoss (21-4)

No. 4 Caddo (24-4)

No. 5 Arapaho-Butler (25-5)

No. 15 Riverfield (24-3)

No. 19 Canute (22-8)

Tushka (21-8)

Class B

No. 1 Roff (25-3)

No. 2 Mountain View-Gotebo (26-0)

No. 4 Glencoe (27-2)

No. 5 Duke (24-4)

No. 6 Stringtown (23-2)

No. 8 Fort Cobb-Broxton (24-6)

No. 14 Buffalo Valley (21-7)

Leedey (17-11)

More: For Hudson Haws, The 34 Project aiming to help Oklahomans with spinal cord injuries

Girls

Class A

No. 1 Hydro-Eakly (27-0)

No. 2 Okarche (25-3)

No. 3 Seiling (24-4)

No. 4 Caddo (23-1)

No. 5 Vanoss (22-3)

No. 6 Strother (21-4)

No. 11 Navajo (25-4)

No. 13 Garber (23-3)

Class B

No. 1 Lomega (22-5)

No. 2 Hammon (23-5)

No. 3 Pittsburg (27-0)

No. 4 Lookeba-Sickles (24-4)

No. 5 Varnum (21-6)

No. 6 Duke (23-5)

No. 7 Whitesboro (20-6)

No. 10 Okeene (27-3)

Cameron Jourdan covers high school sports across the Oklahoma City metro and state. Have a story idea for Cameron? He can be reached at cjourdan@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @Cam_Jourdan. Support Cameron’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: A look at 2022 Oklahoma high school basketball Class A-B state tournament qualifiers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukrainians say they are fighting on in Kherson

WASHINGTON/KYIV/KHARKIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while Moscow stepped up its lethal bombardment of major population centres that its invasion force has so far failed to tame. With Moscow having failed in its aim of...
POLITICS
The Hill

Reynolds response hammers Biden for 'weakness on world stage'

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) hammered President Biden for his “weakness on the world stage” in the Republican response to Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night. Reynolds, speaking from Des Moines, touched on Russia’s unfolding invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.’s “disastrous” withdrawal from...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Caddo, OK
City
Mountain View, OK
City
Canute, OK
City
Pittsburg, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Buffalo, OK
City
Hammon, OK
City
Garber, OK
City
Glencoe, OK
City
Duke, OK
City
Roff, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Whitesboro, OK
NBC News

Biden announces U.S. will close its skies to Russian aircraft

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday during his State of the Union address that the U.S. would close its skies to Russian aircraft while promising more pain to Russia and its cadre of oligarchs as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. The president opened his remarks with a focus on Moscow's...
POTUS
CNN

Russia says its economy is taking ‘serious blows’ as isolation grows

London/Moscow CNN Business — The Russian economy is taking “serious blows,” the Kremlin acknowledged Wednesday, as the country’s growing isolation piles further pressure on its tottering financial system. Apple (AAPL), ExxonMobil, Ford (F), Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSF) joined a list of companies shutting down or...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Highschoolsports#The Big House#Hydro Eakly#Arapaho Butler#Oklahomans#Navajo#Twitter
Fox News

Ukraine war: How Russia's invasion has reverberating effects on sports world

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reverberated across the sports world and is affecting the status of Russian and Belarusian athletes who take part in international competitions. International sporting bodies have cracked down on the countries by either eliminating any mention of them within the competitions or barring athletes from...
UEFA
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy