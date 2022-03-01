ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 12 Texas Tech undefeated at home with win over K-State

By Alec Ausmus, The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davion Warren had 23 points and made the go-ahead basket with 1:05 left as 12th-ranked Texas Tech finished undefeated at home with a 73-68 win over Kansas State on Monday night.

The Red Raiders (23-7, 12-5 Big 12) have won 21 consecutive home games, including all 18 this season. Bryson Williams added 19 points for the Red Raiders, and Adonis Arms had 10.

There were nine ties and eight lead changes in the second half, the last on a jumper by Warren that hit the front of the front of the rim, bounced up and then fell through to make it 69-68. He added two free throws with 13 seconds left.

Kansas State (14-15, 6-11), which played without standout guard Markquis Nowell because of a hamstring issue, missed two 3-pointers in the final minute. Mike McGuirl missed one before Nijel Pack’s shot from beyond the arc was blocked by Mylik Wilson.

McGuirl had 18 points for the Wildcats, whose NCAA Tournament hopes may have taken a fatal blow. It was their seventh Big 12 loss by five points or less, and came two days after their one-point loss at home to Iowa State.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by McGuirl and Pack tied the game at 50, and Kansas State went ahead on a jumper by Selton Miguel, who had 14 points. But the margin was never more than three points for either team until Warren’s final free throws.

The Red Raiders finished the first half with a 14-2 run, with Williams scoring their first eight points in that span. He made a layup with five minutes left before Miguel’s fastbreak layup made it 31-27 for K-State’s last points of the half.

Williams made two free throws on the next Tech possession, hit a tying jumper on the next one and a go-ahead short jumper with 2:39 left. The Red Raiders had a 39-31 halftime lead after Warren’s half-ending 3-pointer.

Kansas State tied the game at 40-40 on Mark Smith’s 3-pointer less than 2 1/2 minutes into the second half, capping a 9-1 run in which the Wildcats’ senior guard scored seven points in a row over a 42-second span.

Smith finished with 11 points, and Pack had 13.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats started 9-of-14 shooting with five made 3s to go ahead 23-14 midway through the first half. But they couldn’t build on that early momentum, going 3 of 12 from the field the rest of the half without another bucket from beyond the arc.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders entered the game tied with No. 7 Kentucky (17-0) for the most home wins without a loss this season. Warren was one of the five seniors recognized before the game. The only one of them that has been in the program multiple seasons is second-year transfer Marcus Santos-Silva. Williams, Arms, Warren and Kevin Obanor are all transfers in their first Tech seasons.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: At home Saturday against Oklahoma, which could become the third Big 12 opponent this year to sweep its regular-season series against the Wildcats.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders, 3-6 on the road, finish the regular season at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

