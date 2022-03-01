Prep Sports Recap for Feb. 28, 2022: Girls Super-sectional Highlights

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three area girls basketball teams advanced to state with super-sectional wins Monday.

Morton (class 3A), Fieldcrest (2A) and Brimfield (1A) will play in state semifinal games at Redbird Arena following thrilling wins in the supers.

U-High and Ridgeview had the seasons end with super-sectional losses.

Enjoy the highlights.

