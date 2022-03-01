ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Turnovers cost shorthanded Cavs, 23-point comeback falls short in 127-122 loss to Timberwolves

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39d9nc_0eRzekKh00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cavaliers shortage at guard due to injury cost them big Monday night as 22 turnovers complicated their latest comeback bid.

After starting out scorching hot with a 37-point first quarter, the Cavs saw their early 14-point lead turn into a 23-point deficit midway through the third quarter before they did what they always do – fight their way back to make a game of it late.

Ultimately it was too little too late as the Timberwolves left town with a 127-122 victory, ending Cleveland’s eight-game home win streak.

“There’s a lot of pride in the fact that they continue to compete, but there’s also the conversation about how we put ourselves in that hole in the first place,” head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “We talk about being who we are for 48 minutes, and we lost sight of that early.

“There are no silver linings. Our guys compete like they always do but we have to be better.”

The loss dropped the Cavs to 36-25, a half-game behind fourth-seeded Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference.

“We gotta win games,” Kevin Love, who led the Cavs with 26 points, five rebounds and four assists, said. “Ones like tonight are very tough because we felt like we got out to a good start and then ended the first half on a bad note and then started [the second half] on a poor note as well.

“We had to fight from 23 down. We gave ourselves a shot.”

The hot start and then fourth quarter rally had Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse roaring but when the rollercoaster came to a halt, the eight-game home win streak was over.

Rallying from 20 or more down has become commonplace this season. The Cavs did it twice in the span of a week in a pair of wins over the Pacers but Monday night the hole got too deep.

“When we are down, we never fully feel like we’re out of the game,” Love said.

Cedi Osman’s 3 tied the game at 122 with 33 seconds remaining but Karl Anthony Towns, who won the NBA’s 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland and finished with 17 points, countered with his own triple to give Minnesota the lead back for good.

Osman, who scored 21, missed from deep with 4.6 seconds remaining sealing the victory for Minnesota.

“We've been in that situation a couple times before," Osman said. “We never gave up. We're upset we lost because we fought really hard. I apologize for that last shot. I have to be better in those positions.”

While a lack of defensive intensity in the middle of the game bothered Bickerstaff, it was the turnovers that killed the Cavs – 14 of them came in the fateful second and third quarters combined that helped fuel Minnesota’s 37-point swing.

Cleveland committed six more turnovers in the final quarter that slowed the late charge.

“I thought there were plays where we were trying to make the right play because we were trying to share the ball, but it was just going to be a difficult play to be made,” Bickerstaff said. “When you dig a hole, 23 points, you gotta be dang near perfect and you can’t afford to have those moments, but it wasn’t a lack of trying to do the right thing, it was just trying to make a more difficult play than we needed at the time.”

The Cavs are trying to tread water with All-Star guard Darius Garland sidelined with a bone bruise in his back as well as Rajon Rondo, out with a sprained big toe, and Caris LeVert due to a sprained foot.

Brandon Goodwin had 17 points and 12 assists and just one turnover subbing for Garland.

Jarrett Allen had 21 and rookie Evan Mobley recorded another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers waive DeAndre Jordan, get help for LeBron James

One day after being blown out by 25 points at home to the New Orleans Pelicans — and two weeks after standing pat at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline — the Los Angeles Lakers have made some roster moves. The reeling Lakers will reportedly waive DeAndre Jordan and plan to sign veteran point guard D.J. Augustin, along with forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Ohio State
NESN

Warriors' Klay Thompson Won't Play Tuesday vs. Timberwolves

Klay Thompson’s absence will stretch at least one more game, as the three-time NBA Champion remains out with a non-specified illness. Thompson missed Sunday night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks and will also sit out Tuesday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Slater tweeted that it’s possible...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Brandon Goodwin
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Cedi Osman
Person
Evan Mobley
Dallas News

Birthday slam: Luka Doncic’s thunderous dunk highlights Mavs’ win over LeBron James, Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic made two wishes for his 23rd birthday: To “jump more” and for the Mavericks to keep winning. In the Mavericks’ 109-104 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, one day after turning 23, Doncic highlighted Dallas’ dominant first half with the first putback dunk of his career: An explosive, one-handed slam over the 6-10 All-Star Dwight Howard that sent his teammates into a frenzy of disbelief.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Lakers’ struggles create draft pick drama for Grizzlies, Pelicans

The Lakers hit a new low on Sunday night, suffering a blowout home loss to the Pelicans during which they were booed repeatedly by the crowd at Crypto.com Arena, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN. It was the ninth loss in 12 games for an L.A. team that is now 27-33 on the season and only has a 2.5-game lead on the 11th-place Trail Blazers.
NBA
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves-Golden State game preview: Warriors coming off unusual loss

Game preview: A battle of teams that love shooting threes. The Wolves lead the league in three-point attempts and are third in makes, and Golden State is third in attempts and second in makes. ... The Warriors (43-18) have the second-best record in the NBA and are starting a four-game road trip. ... They blew a 21-point lead in a 107-101 loss Sunday to visiting Dallas when the Mavs reeled off a 26-1 run in the fourth quarter. ... Scoring leaders are All-Star guards Steph Curry (25.7 points per game) and Andrew Wiggins (17.6). ... F Draymond Green (back) and G Klay Thompson (illness) are out; F Andre Iguodala (back) is questionable. ... The Wolves defeated the Cavaliers 127-122 in Cleveland on Tuesday, behind D'Angelo Russell's 25 points. The Wolves are 18-11 at home.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Cavs#Cavaliers#Pacers
Mercury News

Looking to get right amid skid, Warriors look disconnected in loss to Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — The All-Star break was supposed to be a reprieve, an opportunity for the Golden State Warriors to recharge and burst into the regular season’s home stretch looking more like their early-season selves again. Instead, the Warriors entered the crucial post-All-Star stretch with a sad flop. Their...
NBA
FOX Sports

James and Doncic clash in Los Angeles-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (36-25, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (27-33, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles faces Dallas. James ranks third in the NBA averaging 29.0 points per game and Doncic is sixth in the league averaging 27.6 points per game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Pioneer Press

Gophers’ furious comeback falls short in 84-79 loss to Indiana

Senior Day for the Gophers men’s basketball team looked bleak midway through the second half at Williams Arena on Sunday. Indiana was running Minnesota out of its own gym at the exact time the U wanted to send its eight seniors out with a win in the final regular-season game at The Barn.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Cowboys’ comeback attempt falls short against SDSU

LARAMIE – A second-half surge wasn’t enough for the University of Wyoming to overcome a double-digit deficit Monday night in a battle of two of the top four teams in the Mountain West. The Cowboys cut an 11-point San Diego State lead down to one possession on multiple...
LARAMIE, WY
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy