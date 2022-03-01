Covid-19: 2 Years Later

Wordle is the word-guessing game that’s taking over the world. The game first appeared in October 2021, and by January 2022, it reached 300,000 players. It has become so popular that the New York Times just purchased Wordle from its creator, Josh Wardle, for a price in the “low seven figures.”The aim of Wordle is to guess a mystery five-letter word, known as the “wordle” in six tries. After each guess, the colour of the tiles will change to reflect how close your guess was to the word. ââSome players have discovered how to play more than one game per...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 27 DAYS AGO