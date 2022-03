Royse City — The Brownsboro Bears’ deep run in the playoffs was derailed by the state-ranked Paris Wildcats, 60-34, on Tuesday nnight. “We won 27 games and had a good run in the playoffs, but got beat by a pretty good team tonight,” Brownsboro head coach Brent Smith said. “I’m proud of how our team played in all our final games. All of our games were elimination games, and we fought as hard as we could to continue winning.

BROWNSBORO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO