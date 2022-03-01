ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salpointe Catholic beats Flagstaff for first-ever girls basketball championship

By Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic
 1 day ago
Joseph Luevano stood in front of a trio of TV cameras and smiled. Behind him, a hallway beneath Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Coliseum filled with hollering and chanting. Those celebratory cheers came from a Tucson Salpointe Catholic girls basketball team that had just claimed its first-ever state championship.

The Lancers were here a year ago, too. Then, they watched through tears as Chandler Seton Catholic lifted its fourth trophy in five years.

Now, Salpointe Catholic is 4A state champions after beating Flagstaff, 65-48.

“It feels incredible,” Luevano said. “So much hard work has gone into this. Not just this year, but the past two years. This is the ultimate.”

Luevano knew this year’s team had a chance to conquer its final hurdle by June. After losing two key starters from last year’s team, the Lancers came together as a cohesive unit in the summer, aided by the addition of freshmen like forward Taliyah Henderson, who scored 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the championship game.

All year, the team Luevano saw come together in June could do nothing but win. They finished the regular season at 20-4, undefeated against Arizona schools. The biggest challenge, though, remained in the form of Seton Catholic.

In the semifinals on Wednesday night in Tucson, the Lancers vanquished that demon, beating the Sentinels, 42-29, to set up a championship game showdown with No. 5 seed Flagstaff.

Early on, Salpointe Catholic was “a little bit rattled,” as a senior Kylee Callahan put it. Down 9-7 after a quarter, the Lancers played like a team that had already achieved its biggest goal.

“We knew if we had Seton as a game, we would definitely try to get them back,” Callahan said. “We tried not to say Seton was the end, but it was definitely hard to get out of that mental block.”

In the second quarter, that changed — and fast.

By halftime, Salpointe Catholic led, 30-13. In the second quarter, the Lancers shot 10-of-16, while outrebounding Flagstaff, 14-3. On the other end, a Teagan Martin 3-pointer was Flagstaff’s only made field goal of the quarter. The Lancers responded to that make by promptly breaking off a 25-1 run that spanned halftime.

“Once we got settled and then we started pressing them, we start swinging back and then everything started going our way,” Luevano said. “It was a really aggressive game and then once we started playing just as aggressive as they were, everything started going our way.”

In the third quarter, Flagstaff solved its offensive woes, scoring 20 points to stop the bleeding. Meanwhile, Salpointe Catholic shot just 33% from the field on the other end.

Shooting percentage, though, matters little when you get 10 offensive rebounds, as the Lancers did in the third quarter alone.

With four minutes to play in the quarter, Flagstaff sophomore MorningRain Honani hit a three to cut the Eagles’ deficit down to 11. On the other end, Henderson collected her own miss to prevent Flagstaff building momentum.

The next sequence was déjà vu.

Flagstaff senior Gracelyn Nez, who scored a game-high 22 points, drained a corner three, bringing the deficit to 10. Callahan immediately responded with a pair of offensive rebounds, finally getting a shot to go on the third opportunity.

For Flagstaff, the frustration of that moment exemplified a night in which Salpointe Catholic grabbed 25 offensive rebounds and scored 17 second-chance points.

“This whole season, there's only been one team that's ever out-rebounded us so we were really tough on that, about working that every day,” Luevano said. “So we knew that we had to have possessions today. And not only do we have the size, we have the hustle. We have a lot of grit.”

On Monday night, that took the Lancers all the way to a state championship.

Theo Mackie covers Arizona high school sports and Phoenix Rising FC. He can be reached by email at theo.mackie@gannett.com and on Twitter @theo_mackie.

