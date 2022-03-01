ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Crews to make road repairs along Ridgewood Road on Tuesday

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DJS9_0eRzcpiM00

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson crews will be repairing a manhole Tuesday, March 1 at the intersection of Ridgewood Road and Old Canton Road.

Repair work is expected to start around 9:00 a.m. and be completed by early afternoon.

The City is asking drivers to obey all traffic signs and reduce speed through the work zone. The work will take place on the inside northbound lane of Ridgewood Road which will be closed to traffic.

Traffic Control will also be in place while the work is being performed.

