Neosho, MO

Missouri Trout Season opens, marking the unofficial beginning of spring

By Shannon Becker
 5 days ago

NEOSHO, Mo. — Tuesday, March 1, is the opening of Missouri trout ‘ catch-and-keep ’ season.

“Opening Day tags are available now! Get a head start on the Opening Day festivities by getting you tag early. Be prepared by purchasing your Missouri Fishing License online before you get to the park.” – Roaring River State Park
The catch-and-keep season at the trout parks runs through Oct. 31.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) operates trout hatcheries at all four parks and stocks rainbow trout daily throughout the season.

👉🏽 HICKORY CREEK AT NEOSHO : If you want to fish closer to home, just downstream from the historic Neosho Fish Hatchery is Morse Park. They will be stocking Hickory Creek with rainbow trout for the opener on Tuesday at Morse Park.  Fishing begins at 6:30 a.m. and one must have the appropriate Fishing License and Trout tag to fish.

The area of Morse Park is a related conservation area along Hickory Creek through an agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the city of Neosho. The area is owned and maintained by the City of Neosho.

Trout anglers need a daily trout tag to fish in Missouri’s trout parks.

👉🏽 For more information on the four trout parks from MDC online .

👉🏽 MDC encourages trout anglers to buy their fishing permits ahead of time from numerous vendors around the state .

You can also download MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing , available for download through

