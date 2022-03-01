ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Capitol Police to reinstall fence for State of the Union address

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mychael Schnell
WCIA
WCIA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49J8PO_0eRzcnC800

( The Hill ) – The fence around the Capitol building will go back up for President Biden ’s State of the Union address this week. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger announced on Sunday that an inner-perimeter fence will be installed around the Capitol for Tuesday’s address.

He said the decision to resurrect the fence was made “Out of an abundance of caution, and in conjunction with the United States Secret Service.”

“Our Department’s mission to protect the United States Congress, the Capitol, and the legislative process remains unwavering,” Manger said in a statement . “In light of the upcoming State of the Union Address, and the possibility of demonstrations in the next couple of weeks, we have been working closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners on a security plan to prevent any disruption to the important work of Congress.”

Authorities are beefing up security amid reports of disruptive truck convoys potentially arriving in Washington . Truckers recently closed off parts of Ottawa for weeks to demonstrate against COVID-19 mandates, a protest that resonated within conservative circles in the U.S.

Capitol Police announced earlier this month that agencies were “aware of plans for a series of truck convoys arriving in Washington, DC around the time of the State of the Union” and were planning for extra security. The agency said at the time that resurrecting the fence around the Capitol building remained an option, but emphasized that a decision had not been made.

On Wednesday, the National Guard announced that as many as 700 members will be available to help local D.C. authorities manage demonstrations through March 7.

A number of roads in the nation’s capital will be closed for Tuesday’s address, according to Capitol Police, who noted the closures were the same as past years and “not related to the potential truck and vehicle convoys.”

Fencing surrounded the Capitol building after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and was reinstalled before the September rally supporting individuals charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday. White House adviser Cedric Richmond said the speech will lay out the president’s plans for 2022 while outlining the challenges the administration met in its first year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Candidates for governor converge for filing day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Matt Dietrich likened the first day of the petition filing period to the kickoff of the NFL season. Candidates from all over the state came to the State Board of Elections to file their petitions. A total of 475 candidates were in line before 8 am. Dietrich, a spokesperson for the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Schools raising money to support Ukraine

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WCIA) — Central A&M High School and Gregory Intermediate School are raising funds for Ukraine. Central A&M teacher Liana Havryliuk Creamer is from Ukraine and many of her family and friends still live there. To support her country and her family, the school is hosting a donation drive to support hospitals and people […]
MOWEAQUA, IL
WCIA

Millikin University to host panel on Ukraine invasion

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, a professor from Millikin University will be sharing her experience of living in Ukraine. The university is hosting a panel to talk about the realities of war. Laura Dean, a political science professor, said that she was in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv only a year ago. Now she […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WCIA

Welch shut down House probe into Madigan because ‘they didn’t want any new information coming out,” Wehrli says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — New House Speaker Chris Welch (D-Hillside) reacted to the news of a 22-count indictment against his predecessor last week, crediting the courage of the 19 Democrats who stepped up to deny Madigan’s re-election as speaker.  Welch chaired the House Special Investigative Committee, which concluded without issuing any conclusions or findings about […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Richmond
WCIA

‘It’s just awful’: Ukraine conflict impacts family

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – For many Americans watching the conflict in Ukraine, it feels half a world away. But to some… Those images hit a lot closer to home. U of I grad Julia Minkevitch starts and ends every day by watching the news in both English and Ukrainian. “It’s just videos of like – […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office hiring new deputies

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Merit Commission is accepting applications for new deputies and court security officers. Anyone interested in applying can pick up an application at 1 Sheriff’s Plaza in Springfield or print an application from online. Applications must be submitted in person or post-marked by 4 p.m. on April […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#The National Guard#House
WCIA

Massive trucker convoy rolls through Oakwood

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds rolled through Oakwood today in support of a trucker convoy headed for D.C. An organizer says this wasn’t a rally… But a patriot party. “If it wasn’t for the truckers, you wouldn’t have the things that you have,” Kimberly Powell, a volunteer, said. “The energy is just so amazing… and […]
OAKWOOD, IL
WCIA

Decatur City Council passes amendment to city liquor code

Update at 6:45 p.m. The amendment passed by a 5-1 vote. Original article: DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council will vote Monday night on whether to amend the city’s liquor code regarding liquor sales through exterior windows, including drive-up windows. The proposed amendment would require businesses to end sales of alcoholic beverages through […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Supply drive for Ukraine

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Many people in the U.S. are trying to find ways to help people in another country who might feel helpless. Students at the carle Illinois college of medicine came together to help a war-torn country in need. Two of them have personal ties to the conflict that is ongoing between Russia […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Illinois bill would eliminate standardized testing for young students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois House passed legislation that would prohibit standardized testing for students Pre-K through Second Grade. The bill was introduced following an Illinois State Board of Education proposal that would add the grades to the state’s standardized testing system. House Bill 5285, otherwise known as the “Too Young to Test Act”, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Ukrainian woman reunites pets with their families

More than 40 dogs and 15 rescuers are stuck in Kyiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Some animal lovers in the country don't want to leave behind any abandoned dogs so a rescue team, a part of the global dog rescue organization, Transform A Street Dog, is taking on the task of getting the dogs to safety.
PETS
WCIA

Sheriffs’ Offices ready for St. Patrick’s Day

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, the Champaign and Sangamon County Sheriff’s Offices are stepping up their patrols to keep the roads safe. From March 11 to March 18, both offices will be deploying more deputies to look for alcohol and drug-impaired drivers. Sheriffs Dustin Heuerman and Jack Campbell both advised people […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Medical students collect supplies for Ukrainian refugees

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Carle Illinois College of Medicine students gathered at Alma Mater on Saturday to kick off their efforts to collect medical and physical supplies for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. “We were extremely happy with the community support we received Saturday,” Kaden Rawson said. “The generosity of the people in the Champaign-Urbana area […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy