MADISON — As good as his offense has been, Whitewater senior Carter Friend’s defense provided the opening he needed to win the final match of his high school career. Trailing 1-0 to Tomahawk’s Mason Evans in the second period of the 160-pound third place match at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament, Friend countered a hard shot from Evans and scored the go-ahead takedown with 11 seconds left. He padded the lead with a quick escape in the third period, then countered another shot attempt in the closing seconds of the match for a 5-2 victory.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO