NBA

Sixers look to add DeAndre Jordan

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXnCm_0eRzbkaA00
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Sixers are the frontrunners to acquire DeAndre Jordan, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, though the timing of such a move will have luxury tax implications.

The Lakers are waiving DeAndre Jordan in order to add free agent guard D.J. Augustin. Once Jordan hits the waiver wire, his veteran’s minimum contract could be claimed by any team. Philadelphia, which has the seventh-best record in the league, is low in the pecking order.

As Bobby Marks of ESPN points out (Twitter link), Philadelphia currently has a $13.19M tax bill and that would rise to $16.1M if it claims Jordan and his $1.66M cap hit.

If the Sixers wait for Jordan to pass through waivers with the hope no other team claims him, they could sign him for the prorated veteran’s minimum. Their tax bill would then be $13.8M.

The Sixers have been seeking a veteran center to back up Joel Embiid since trading Andre Drummond to Brooklyn in the Ben SimmonsJames Harden blockbuster. They acquired Paul Millsap in that deal but Millsap, 37, is 6’7”’ and a natural forward. They also signed Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day deal but apparently value Jordan as a better option.

