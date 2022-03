Like many wares from start-up electric vehicle brands, Rivian EVs are priced on the luxurious end of things. They're not unobtainable, of course, and are generally in line with other upscale electric vehicles. When the brand first debuted in 2018 with previews of its R1S and R1T models—both of which are now in production—the idea of an all-electric, off-road-focused pickup and SUV was considered novel. They still are, and now, partly thanks to the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, more manufacturers are opening up to these larger, off-road and load capable vehicles powered by electrons.

