My Hero Academia has majorly teased fans about Hitoshi Shinso's official Hero Course class with the newest chapter of the series! When the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series first began, Horikoshi had dropped the notable tease that Shinso would somehow factor into the endgame plans for the series. While no further details were given back then, the newest chapters have started to reveal the kind of role Shinso is meant for now that he's been brought back into the hero action fold. But there are still some major questions needed to be answered about Shinso's status himself.

