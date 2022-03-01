ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liurnia - Dungeons, Points of Interest, and Secrets

Cover picture for the articleEast Liurnia is one of the three areas that comprise the large region of Liurnia of the Lakes in Elden Ring. This page includes an overview of the area, including all main dungeons, bosses, loot, and secrets to find in this region. East Liurnia is the first of the...

SlashGear

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Trailer Reveals Monstrous Mystery

A new trailer for "Destiny 2: The Witch Queen" has dropped, bringing with it some exciting developments in the game's ongoing story. Chief among these developments is a big mystery which looks to be part of the main narrative throughout the next expansion. As the trailer opens, Guardians are advised that the Witch Queen has stolen the light and has sent hordes or her Risen Hive to take down every Guardian that they can.
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
d1softballnews.com

The Ascent RPG action will be unleashed on PS5 and PS4 after its Xbox exclusive: date and trailer

Neon Giant wants to bring its video game to the largest number of users and today opens reservations on Sony consoles. Curve Games and Neon Giant They put an end to about two months of rumors and confirm the launch of The Ascent on PS5 and PS4 for this March 24ththus allowing PlayStation users to enjoy the successful RPG with a cyberpunk setting. In addition, reservations for the video game are opened today, having incentive one RPEG 33 rocket launcher with a unique laser sight in blue.
PC Gamer

Elden Ring guide: Everything you need to survive the Lands Between

If you're looking for an Elden Ring guide, you're in the right place. As with most Souls games, there's a lot to take in when you first step into the Lands Between. Not only are you expected to overcome notoriously tricky enemies and bosses, but there are also a number of weapons to choose from, as well as myriad collectibles that can make your perilous journey a little easier.
ComicBook

Fortnite v19.40 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Fortnite's latest update dropped this week right on scheduled which means that players have a whole new set of patch notes to look over including changes to various systems, new features, and limited-time events. One of those events includes a mini Spider-Man-themed week with extra quests to be completed while those still playing the game's Imposters mode will now hear other players chatting via proximity chat. The game's Creative mode also received its own separate changes as players have come to expect by now.
GamesRadar+

Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror DLC adds dungeons and terrifying underground monsters

Back 4 Blood is adding underground dungeons, terrifying new monsters, new playable characters, and more with its first big expansion, Tunnels of Terror, launching April 12. Turtle Rock revealed Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror as it celebrated a major milestone Tuesday morning: 10 million players since launch. The expansion will be bundled in with copies of Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, and the annual pass, but you'll need to buy it separately if you only have the standard edition or are playing on Game Pass. Turtle Rock has yet to announce the price of the expansion as a standalone upgrade.
GamesRadar+

Bungie promises fixes for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's two biggest problems

Bungie is working on patches targeting drop rates for Deepsight weapons and Ascendant Alloys in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen to help smooth over the weapon crafting grind. Game director Joe Blackburn addressed the availability of these two resources, which have become some of the biggest pain points in the Destiny 2 community, in a recent Twitter thread. "The drop rates and unlock requirements for the Wellspring Throne World weapons are currently going to gate off too many players from being able to earn their Exotic glaives," Blackburn said, referring to the quest line which requires players to craft all of the new Throne World weapons before unlocking one of the three new Exotic glaives.
PC Gamer

Destiny 2: How to find faction chests and complete Trust Goes Both Ways

There are new Destiny 2 faction chests to farm, courtesy of The Witch Queen expansion. It's a classic case of blink and you'll miss them, so I've created this handy guide to help you find them faster. If you've neglected to mod your Ghost so far then now is a good time to do so, as you'll need a mod installed to be able to spot these elusive chests.
GeekyGadgets

Free Ghostwire Tokyo novel is a prequel story for the upcoming game

Bethesda has this week made available a new free Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude visual novel which is now available to download for free on both PS4 and PS5 systems from the PlayStation store. Parker Wilhelm from Bethesda Softworks has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect from Tokyo’s paranormal side, The free visual novel allows you to have an introduction to key characters in a detective story set before the events of the upcoming game.
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
GamesRadar+

Classic hack 'n' slash Dungeon Siege is coming to The Sandbox, a Minecraft-esque metaverse

Dungeon Siege is coming back after a decade of silence - but as a metaverse thing. The classic hack ‘n’ slash series, which last appeared as the Obsidian-developed Dungeon Siege 3 in 2011, will be reintroduced as “interactive RPG experiences” within The Sandbox, a Minecraft-ish metaverse platform that has recently attracted partnerships with major publishers.
9to5Mac

Alto’s Adventure ‘The Spirit of the Mountain’ remaster and expansion landing on Apple Arcade this month

Last summer award-winning developer Snowman brought its hit Alto’s Odyssey to Apple Arcade. But much more than a port of the original, it arrived as Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City with a new biome, adventures, and mechanics. Now Snowman has a remastered expansion of the original in the series with Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain coming soon to Apple Arcade.
Digital Trends

How to upgrade weapons in Elden Ring

Despite not being in the same franchise, Elden Ring is still very much a FromSoftware Souls-style experience. At this point, the studio's reputation, game design choices, narratives, and gameplay mechanics are intrinsically tied to every project it announces. In some ways, Elden Ring is the most different from its recent catalog of titles, but in other ways, it is very familiar. Some things like the pace of combat, healing system, and fog walls hiding incredibly tough, monstrous bosses all return, while the open world adds a ton of new elements. One thing that has always been a point of pain, confusion, and stress has been how each game handles upgrading your armaments.
