East Liurnia - Dungeons, Points of Interest, and Secrets

Bungie is working on patches targeting drop rates for Deepsight weapons and Ascendant Alloys in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen to help smooth over the weapon crafting grind. Game director Joe Blackburn addressed the availability of these two resources, which have become some of the biggest pain points in the Destiny 2 community, in a recent Twitter thread. "The drop rates and unlock requirements for the Wellspring Throne World weapons are currently going to gate off too many players from being able to earn their Exotic glaives," Blackburn said, referring to the quest line which requires players to craft all of the new Throne World weapons before unlocking one of the three new Exotic glaives.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO