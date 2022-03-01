ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More departments join Dayton Service Initiative aimed at reducing deadly crashes in Montgomery Co.

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
Five area departments will join a Montgomery County partnership aimed at reducing deadly and serious injury crashes in the county.

DAYTON — Nine Montgomery County departments are now part of the Dayton Service Initiative, a partnership aimed at reducing serious injury and fatal crashes across the county.

The partnership expanded to add five new departments following a successful reduction in the number of deadly crashes in parts of the county in 2021. Riverside, Moraine, Butler Twp., Huber Heights, and Vandalia police have joined original members Dayton and Trotwood police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“This is a county-wide and regional problem. Obviously speeds, OVI driving, and reckless driving in general. We’re looking forward to what this is going to do to reduce those fatal crashes and to reduce the number of those getting injured on our streets due to this particular driving style,” Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns said during a Tuesday news conference.

The expansion of the partnership was based on the successes seen in other parts of the county, mainly reducing the number of deadly crashes, Lt. Geoffrey Freeman, Post Commander of the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

“We did see a reduction in fatal crashes in Montgomery County last year. So we felt the need, as well as community members, to continue this endeavor,” Freeman said.

Similar to 2021, the departments participating in the partnership will use crash and traffic enforcement statistics, as well as input from community members to determine which stretches of roads will see officers out as part of the initiative.

“Last year we recognized the need, and there were community complaints for areas like Salem Avenue, Gettysburg Avenue, so we went and worked those areas. One area the sheriff’s office noticed was a problem was pedestrian crashes on state Route 48. So we went out there and worked and it did reduce the crashes, specifically pedestrian crashes,” Freeman said.

Areas identified as problems last year, including state Route 48 through Montgomery County, will continue to be part of the enforcement initiative to reduce the deadly and serious injury crashes, Freeman said. But enforcement and visibility is only part of the partnership with departments also aiming to educate drivers about areas known for serious traffic crashes and maintain transparency with the public.

“The goal in all this is to work together to reduce fatal crashes so people can get home at night,” Freeman said.

Similar to sobriety checkpoints, areas where officers will focus on enforcement and visibility will be announced in advance, Freeman said. Officers will announce the locations, times, and what type of infractions they are focusing on days before the enforcement would start. Results of the enforcement efforts will also be released after they’ve been completed, Freeman said.

“Its not just about enforcement, its about education, enforcement, and awareness. That’s how last year we saw a reduction in fatal crashes and that’s how we hope to see a further reduction in 2022,” Freeman said.

