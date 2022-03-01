On-Campus Report: After several injuries, former OLSH and Moon star Puff Johnson finding rhythm at UNC

Editor’s note: This article is a part of a weekly series that the Beaver County Times will publish every Tuesday titled the “On-Campus Report,” where sports reporter Parth Upadhyaya will catch up with former Beaver Valley high school stars who are now in the collegiate ranks.

Puff Johnson stepped onto Roy Williams Court at the Dean Smith Center and heard the noise from the crowd intensify.

Johnson, the UNC 6-foot-8 sophomore guard and former Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School (OLSH) and Moon Area High School star, spun 360 degrees. He was amazed by what he saw. A vast majority of the 18,000-plus fans in attendance for the Tar Heels’ January 15 win over Georgia Tech were on their feet. It was Johnson’s first time checking in a game in almost a full calendar year.

“I hadn’t heard my name called in so long to check in (that) I ran up to the scorer’s table with my mask and my shooting shirt still on,” Johnson laughed, recently recalling the moment to the Beaver County Times. “I was just in awe.”

Since his high school playing days — a time in which he led the Moon Area Tigers to a 2019 PIAA Class 5A championship — Johnson has had an unfortunate string of injuries. The former four-star recruit was just getting acclimated to college basketball when a toe injury in late January of 2021 sidelined him for the rest of his freshman season. Then, after being cleared to practice ahead of this season, he hurt his hip flexor in the preseason. Next came injuries to his right and left ankle. It all led to Johnson being unable to play competitive basketball for nearly a year — the longest period of time he’d been away from the game as far back as he can remember.

In fact, it wasn’t until he scored a career-high 16 points in UNC’s 84-74 win over rival N.C. State on Saturday that he felt like he’d tapped into his old self — the Puff Johnson that took the WPIAL by storm just a few years ago.

“You never know what day might be your day to play or what day might be yours to sit,” Johnson told reporters after the game. “That’s also a big thing my brother (former OLSH star and current Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson) has taught me … (that) whenever your number is called, you have to get ready.”

It’s safe to say that Johnson will have plenty more days in which he’ll play — and play a significant role — if he keeps working his way back to full strength the way he seems to have been to this point.

The Times caught up with Johnson in late January in a conversation with topics ranging from what it was like to follow in his brother’s footsteps by choosing to attend UNC, how he handled the challenges that came with being off the court for about a year and his goals for the rest of his collegiate career.

Beaver County Times: With the caliber of player that your brother, Cam Johnson, was at UNC, was there a sense of pressure that came with your decision to follow in his footsteps and be a Tar Heel?

Puff Johnson: When I committed here, I knew that there was going to be added pressure, just because he played here. And he was already in the NBA — he was picked like No. 11 in the (2019 NBA) Draft. So, I already knew that there was going to be a sense of what people expect me to be.

But, I know deep down inside that I can’t listen to what other people think of what I should become. I just have to work my hardest every single day.

BCT: As far as blocking out that outside noise, is that something that came naturally to you right away? Or has that taken time, to be able to put on those blinders and just work on yourself?

Johnson: I think that came right away, just because of who my older brother was. I mean, this has been a thing ever since I was really a kid — because when we committed to Pitt, I was still in middle school. And then, when I went to high school, people were like, “Will you follow in your brother’s footsteps and go to Pitt?” And, “Will you follow your brother’s footsteps to playing high-level Division I basketball?”

And, of course, people always had doubts. … So, (the comparisons have come up) ever since I was really in middle school. It started when he decided to go to Pitt — that’s when everything, all of this, not necessarily pressure, but what people think I could or should become really started. So, I feel like I’ve been prepared for moments like this.

BCT: On the flip side of that, though, I know North Carolina’s program and its fanbase is all about family and embracing guys who are related to those who have put on a Tar Heel jersey before. What was it like to get on campus and be recognized and embraced by the fanbase immediately?

Johnson: Oh, it’s great. The Carolina fanbase is, in my opinion, one of the best (fanbases) — if not the best — in the country. Ever since I was going through the recruiting process, I knew what this fanbase was like, just because I would come to games all the time and watch Cam play.

People know who I am just because of my brother, and that’s just awesome. He’s made a name for himself. (Now), my job is to build a name for myself and just everything I do, do it to the best of my ability.

BCT: When you finally stepped on the court against Georgia Tech after being sidelined for almost an entire year, what was that moment like?

Johnson: It was honestly crazy. I walked into the game, and I was just looking up at the stands. … And then when I first walked onto the court, I got a standing ovation. It was honestly a great moment, just to be back out there with my teammates. Until that day, I hadn’t checked into a game for 360 days.

BCT: Something that (UNC head coach) Hubert Davis has said before is that, despite the obvious challenges — physical and mental — that have come with being sidelined, you found a way to remain positive. What kept you grounded during that stretch when you couldn’t play?

Johnson: It was definitely very frustrating. But a big thing about me is I love seeing people — like my friends and my teammates and my family — I love seeing them succeed. Whether that’s them graduating or just (achieving) something that they worked really hard for and something that they wanted for a long time, I like to see them get it. That’s always been a thing with me ever since I was little. So, it was very hard sitting and not playing, but it wasn’t like, “Awh, man, he’s doing this. Why can’t I do that?”

I love seeing people that I’m close with succeed.

BCT: Prior to your recent stretch of injuries, had you ever suffered from a string of injuries quite like that in your playing career?

Johnson: Never. Never in my career had I had a stretch of injuries like that. Never in my career was I sidelined for such a long period of time. It was definitely very weird.

But a big thing I tried to do is, and still try to do, is take mental reps — like watch my brother’s games in the NBA and watch our games and watch film with my coaches. Just little things just to see, when I come back, what I can do to help my team.

BCT: From a mental health aspect, how’d you deal with not being able to play basketball for the first time in your life after it being your primary focus for about as long as you can remember?

Johnson: It can definitely be very challenging if you let it be challenging, at least from my perspective.

This is the way I looked at it: Even though I’m getting hurt or even though I was getting hurt at the time, I was still really grateful that I have the opportunity that I have. Because a lot of people — a lot of people who I grew up with — would kill to be a player at North Carolina. So, that’s the way I saw it. I didn’t really see it as, “Woe is me. Awh, I can’t play.” But I saw it as just a time that I could reflect. And I just realized where I am and how far I’ve come and how far I still can go.

BCT: You mentioned forgetting to take off your warm-up shirt and your mask when you checked into that game against Georgia Tech in mid-January. Has it become a bit more routine now for you to prepare for games and be out there with your team?

Johnson: Oh, for sure. I knew coming into it that game No. 1 would be the most challenging, just because of the circumstances that I endured. … (I knew) it was just going to be a different experience. Not anything I’m not used to — but just a little different than what I’d been accustomed to for the past year.

So, now, checking into a game, it just feels normal. I’ve checked into probably like a million basketball games, but now it just feels more smooth, just because I’ve done it (a few times since returning from injury) and got it under my belt.

BCT: When you look at the rest of your collegiate career, what do you hope to accomplish?

Johnson: In my career, it’s just hard work, dedication and doing everything I can to the best of my ability — no shortcuts — and just try to become the best person I can be, on and off the court. Those are really my only goals.

