CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit dedicated to mentoring young men has moved into a new space, and now they're raising funds to make it even more welcoming for all. LEAD Charlotte is using GoFundMe to raise $2,300 to make cosmetic improvements to the new space they just moved into. LEAD Charlotte now has plenty of space in the basement of Cokesbury United Methodist Church, but is hoping to make some changes to make the space even better for students to learn and enjoy.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO