According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers have placed defenceman Olli Juolevi on waivers. Juolevi, 23, was originally selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Vancouver Canucks. Just before the 2021-22 season, the Canucks decided to move on from Juolevi, trading him to the Panthers in exchange for Juho Lammikko and Noah Juulsen.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO