The Big 12 Tournament begins Wednesday night as West Virginia takes on Kansas State. The Dominion Post's Justin Jackson checks in for a look ahead at the matchup and a look back at this season. What went wrong for the Mountaineers? When did the trouble first appear? What has to happen now? How will Bob Huggins react? Was the Big 12 overrated? What's the hunch about the offseason? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO