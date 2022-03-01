MAIS Final Four: Leake Academy tops Hartfield, Jackson Prep beats Bowling Green in OT

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — Fans were treated to back-to-back thrillers in the MAIS Overall Tournament Monday afternoon at Mississippi College. In the first game, Leake Academy edged Hartfield Academy, 52-49. The second game was even tighter, as Jackson Prep prevailed over Bowling Green (LA) in overtime, 41-36. The Patriots and Rebels will square off for the state title Wednesday evening at A.E. Wood Coliseum.

