MAIS Final Four: Leake Academy tops Hartfield, Jackson Prep beats Bowling Green in OT
CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — Fans were treated to back-to-back thrillers in the MAIS Overall Tournament Monday afternoon at Mississippi College. In the first game, Leake Academy edged Hartfield Academy, 52-49. The second game was even tighter, as Jackson Prep prevailed over Bowling Green (LA) in overtime, 41-36. The Patriots and Rebels will square off for the state title Wednesday evening at A.E. Wood Coliseum.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
