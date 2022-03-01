MAIS Final Four: JA edges MRA, Jackson Prep dominates Greenville Christian
CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — The Jackson Academy student section stormed the court as the Raiders pulled off the upset over MRA, 49-45 in the semifinals of the MAIS Overall Tournament. The Raiders will face Jackson Prep, who defeated Greenville Christian 41-23, in the state championship game Wednesday night at Mississippi Coliseum.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
