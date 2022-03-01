ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MAIS Final Four: JA edges MRA, Jackson Prep dominates Greenville Christian

By Noah Newman
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGTjG_0eRzX6Tn00

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — The Jackson Academy student section stormed the court as the Raiders pulled off the upset over MRA, 49-45 in the semifinals of the MAIS Overall Tournament. The Raiders will face Jackson Prep, who defeated Greenville Christian 41-23, in the state championship game Wednesday night at Mississippi Coliseum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

2A Semifinal: Velma Jackson 51, Choctaw County 38

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Velma Jackson is headed back to the 2A championship game after defeating Choctaw County, 51-38 in the semifinals Tuesday at Mississippi Coliseum. The Falcons will face Pine Grove Thursday afternoon for the gold ball.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Basketball
City
Clinton, MS
City
Greenville, MS
Jackson, MS
Sports
Jackson, MS
Basketball
Jackson, MS
Education
WJTV 12

USM 2022 football schedule announced

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) released the 2022 Southern Miss football schedule. The schedule of games is as follows: September 3 – USM vs. Liberty in Hattiesburg, Mississippi September 10 – USM vs. Miami in Miami, Florida September 17 – USM vs. Northwestern State in Hattiesburg, Mississippi September 24 – […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Gamecocks’ Boston named SEC player of the year, top defender

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston has been named the Southeastern Conference women’s player of the year and for the third straight year she has honored as the league’s top defensive player. The top-ranked Gamecocks’ star headlined the honors that were released Tuesday and voted on by the league’s coaches. Her coach, Dawn […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJTV 12

William Carey University to host career fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University (WCU) will host a career fair for students and alumni on Thursday, March 10. The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the King Student Center. More than 40 businesses, banks, hospitals, clinics, school districts, mental health organizations, and graduate school programs will be attending. Attendees […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mra#Christian#Mais#Raiders#Mississippi Coliseum#Highschoolsports#Jackson Prep#Jackson Academy#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Alumna boosts Ole Miss accountancy scholarship

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – University of Mississippi (UM) alumna Edith Kelly-Green donated $120,000 to the university’s Christine Hickonbottom Scholarship in Accountancy. The Christine Hickonbottom Scholarship was fully funded in 2000 and able to completely provide one student with their educational needs. As tuition began to exceed the earnings of the original endowment, the scholarship had […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

How to vote for HBCUs in Retool Your School program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Six Mississippi Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are in the running to win one of 30 grants offered by the Home Depot. The Home Depot is providing $1 million in grants for campus improvements at HBCUs nationwide. The grants are part of The Home Depot’s Retool Your School program. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Belhaven University earns Carnegie classification

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University (BU) earned a “Doctoral/Professional University” status by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning. The ranking includes 472 doctoral institutions that award at least 20 research/scholarship doctoral degrees each year. The classification recognized BU’s Doctor of Business Administration and Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership. “I’m thankful for […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WJTV 12

228 new coronavirus cases, 61 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 228 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 61 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 28. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 790,168 with 12,100 deaths. Cumulative Cases […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

16th annual Charles Templeton Ragtime & Jazz Festival returns to MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will host the Charles H. Templeton Ragtime & Jazz Festival for a 16th year. The festival is March 24-26 in the Charles Templeton Music Museum located on the fourth floor of MSU’s Mitchell Memorial Library. Jazz music and its history are the focus of this year’s event, […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi first lady announces new activity book for kids

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves announced her newest initiative “Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle” activity book. The activity book’s objective is to incorporate engaging and thought-provoking conversation critical to child development and problem-solving skills. The books will be distributed to elementary schools in the following five school districts: Claiborne County School District Jefferson […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor proclaims March as Red Cross Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) proclaimed March 2022 as Red Cross Month. Governor Reeves stated in a Facebook post, “Whether it was hurricanes, floods, or tornadoes, the Red Cross has been there when Mississippi needed it most. From food and shelter to clothing and medical care, the Red Cross’ contributions have been […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

UMMC recognizes Dr. Kristina Cherry for visionary leadership during COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When Dr. Kristina Cherry became chief nursing executive at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), the global pandemic was still in full swing – as was a national nursing shortage. She put into action a short-term goal: workforce planning, not just for the present, but for UMMC’s future. “We were […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

King Edward job fair to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The King Edward – Hilton Garden Inn is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 at the King Edward – Hilton Garden Inn located at 235 West Capitol Street.  Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy