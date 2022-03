Get your pens and pencils ready: World Skate‘s latest initiative gives you the tools you need to sit in the judge’s seat. The World Skate Academy has debuted the first of 5 E-Learning episodes which will offer a pathway for anyone wishing to join the World Skate International Judging Certification Program. This exhaustive (and free) 79-lesson course covers EVERYTHING—we’re not kidding—even stuff that we didn’t know about; all facets of someone’s skateboarding that you can judge are included here (was that switch?). Visit the World Skate e-learning page here if you think you’ve got what it takes! This idea is a 10/10.

SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO