MLB labor talks go past midnight amid opening day deadline

 1 day ago

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Locked-out players and Major League Baseball engaged in a series of intense meetings that stretched into early Tuesday morning as they attempted to forge the path to a labor deal before management's deadline for salvaging opening day on March 31. The sides met nearly a...

PennLive.com

Union and MLB at impasse; opening day unlikely to start on time

JUPITER, Fla. — Players have rejected Major League Baseball’s “best and final offer” to end the sport’s lockout before the league’s deadline to avoid canceled games. MLB made its last offer about 90 minutes before a self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday. The league has...
Omaha.com

MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will scrap regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. Manfred said he...
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Live updates as league reportedly takes 'threatening tone' ahead of self-imposed deadline

Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout is on the precipice of compromising the regular season. Monday marks the league's self-imposed deadline for when a new collective bargaining agreement must be reached before regular-season games are canceled. This would mark the first time in 27 years that regular-season contests are impacted by a work stoppage. (The 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.)
MassLive.com

MLB lockout: Owners, players still talking after more than 14 hours, believed to be making progress on deal to avoid delayed Opening Day

JUPITER, Fla. -- As February turned to March, there seemed to be some progress made in labor talks between baseball’s owners and players. Both sides remain at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., where they have held 11 meetings of various lengths since arriving shortly before 10 a.m. ET. The league’s key negotiators -- including commissioner Rob Manfred and deputy commissioner Dan Halem -- have been spotted making the trek over to the players’ side of the facility on numerous occasions. Shortly before midnight, Halem and Rockies owner Dick Monfort went over for a meeting that lasted less than 10 minutes. Two active players (Mets starter Max Scherzer and free agent reliever Andrew Miller) have been present for meetings all day along with MLBPA chief Tony Clark, lead negotiator Bruce Meyer and others.
WXYZ

MLB, players extend deadline to save Opening Day to 5 p.m. Tuesday

(WXYZ) — Major League Baseball and players have extended the deadline to save Opening Day with negotiations expected to continue on Tuesday. According to Jon Heyman, the league and the players extended the deadline to 5 p.m. Tuesday, and he reports that the union believes owners want to get a deal done now.
CBS News

MLB extends labor deal deadline after talks stretch into wee hours

Jupiter, Florida — Major League Baseball extended its deadline for reaching a labor deal to Tuesday at 5 p.m. for salvaging Opening Day as scheduled on March 31. Locked-out players and team owners engaged in a series of intense negotiations that began Monday and stretched into early Tuesday morning as the sides attempted to forge the path to an agreement. They halted talks for the night around 2:30 a.m. and planned to resume at 11 a.m.
WSB Radio

MLB: Manfred, union meet on deadline day to save openers

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — Commissioner Rob Manfred and top deputy Dan Halem met with players Monday on the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball's deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule. Emotions became...
The Guardian

MLB cancels opening day as lockout talks with players collapse

MLB has canceled opening day, with commissioner Rob Manfred announcing on Tuesday the league will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. Manfred said he is canceling the first two series...
bizjournals

MLB cancels opening day over labor dispute

Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, as the league's commissioner announced Tuesday that the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute. Baseball's last labor-shortened season occurred in 1994. The Associated Press reported that players and the league had made progress during 13 negotiating sessions over 16 1/2...
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reportedly Already Being Eyed For Another Job

On Monday, Derek Jeter announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. He’s also giving up in his stake in the franchise. “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter said in a statement. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
WDBO

MLB: It's deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller were leading the players' bargaining team Monday for the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball's deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule. The sides...
theScore

MLB pushes labor-deal deadline to Tuesday for March 31 start

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball extended its deadline for reaching a labor deal to Tuesday at 5 p.m. for salvaging opening day as scheduled on March 31. Locked-out players and team owners engaged in a series of intense negotiations that began Monday and stretched into early Tuesday morning as the sides attempted to forge the path to an agreement. They halted talks for the night around 2:30 a.m. and planned to resume at 11 a.m.
Vallejo Times-Herald

MLB cancels Opening Day as players reject offer at owner-imposed deadline

JUPITER, Fla. — Major League Baseball has canceled Opening Day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. After the sides made...
NBC Sports

No deal ... no opening day ... baseball remains in shutdown mode

A day that began with optimism ended in, well, disaster when Major League Baseball and the Players Association failed to come to an agreement on a new labor contract before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline. Enough 11th-hour progress had been made in a marathon negotiating session Monday that MLB pushed back...
MLB Trade Rumors

MLBPA reiterates desire to continue negotiation after MLB cancels games

After MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of the first two series of the regular season, a few key members of the Players Association conducted a press conference of their own. Union executive director Tony Clark, lead negotiator Bruce Meyer and two members of the player executive subcommittee — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller — spoke with the media (including Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America and Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle).
The Guardian

MLB gives itself six hours to save start of season as player talks struggle on

Major League Baseball gave itself and the players’ association six hours to salvage opening day. After 13 bargaining sessions lasting nearly 17 hours produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart, MLB extended its deadline to Tuesday at 5pm. The sides planned to resume talks at 11am on the ninth straight day of bargaining.
MarketWatch

MLB lockout talks recess, will resume Monday as deadline looms

JUPITER, Fla. — Negotiators for locked-out players and owners recessed their talks until Monday, the day Major League Baseball had set as a deadline to salvage March 31 openers. The sides held a series of short and more frequent meetings that management considered productive. The talks stretched into Sunday...
