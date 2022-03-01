ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 26 as Bucks overpower Hornets

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSNm7_0eRzU4Fc00

EditorsNote: changes to “amassed” in second graf

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his fifth consecutive double-double as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the visiting Charlotte Hornets 130-106 on Monday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

The two-time MVP amassed 26 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and four blocks plus a 14-of-14 performance from the free-throw line to even the four-game season series with Charlotte. Jrue Holiday contributed 21 points and Bobby Portis finished with 20 to go along with 10 rebounds.

It was a dominant performance on the glass for the Bucks, who outrebounded the Hornets 62-41.

LaMelo Ball paced Charlotte with 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting. Terry Rozier scored 17 while handing out eight assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr. notched 17 points off the bench.

The Hornets shot 38.7 percent from the field (36 of 93) and 35.9 percent (14 of 39) from 3-point range. The Bucks hit 44 percent of their field-goal attempts (40 of 91) and 40 percent from beyond the arc (18 of 45).

Milwaukee pulled away in the second quarter, opening the frame on a 14-3 run. The Bucks outscored the Hornets 44-21 in the quarter to go into halftime with a 23-point lead.

All five of Milwaukee’s starters scored in double figures in the first half, with Antetokounmpo and Holiday leading the way with 15 points apiece. The Bucks also took advantage at the free-throw line, going 15 of 15.

Although Charlotte faced a significant deficit, Ball was impressive and led all scorers with 18 first-half points. Rozier added 12 and Miles Bridges had eight before the break, but no other Hornets player had more than five points. Charlotte shot just 38 percent from the field in the first half.

The Bucks’ lead grew to 32 points by the end of the third quarter. The Hornets could only bring things within 23 in the fourth, taking their 11th loss in the past 13 games.

Ball was dominant in the first quarter, scoring 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He also hit three of Charlotte’s six 3-pointers in the period.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Shuts Down Comparisons That Joel Embiid And James Harden Could Become The Next Kobe-Shaq: "No, Not Even Close. Me And Kobe Had Eight Years Of Damage Together."

James Harden's stint with the Brooklyn Nets was surprisingly short. But there is no reason to discuss it anymore since Harden has already moved forward in his career. After weeks of uncertainty, the former MVP was finally traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in place of Ben Simmons. Following the trade,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Lamelo Ball
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overpower#Editorsnote#The Milwaukee Bucks#Mvp
NBC Sports

Simmons believes Warriors made huge trade deadline mistake

The Warriors have lost nine of their last 11 games and hold a 16-15 record since Jan. 1. But before the start of the new year, they had the best record in the NBA and were a legitimate NBA title threat. . What changed?. There’s a lot to point to:...
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

352K+
Followers
295K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy