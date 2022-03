Frustration mounts as Caps find home wins hard to come by originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It has been a rough 2022 for the Capitals thus far. Since the calendar turned, Washington is not even .500 with an overall record of 8-12-2. Normally, a good way to get out of a slump is with some home-cooking, especially for a team like the Caps who have been dominant at home for several years. But home has not been kind to Washington of late and frustration over the team's inability to pick up points at Capital One Arena is starting to show.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO