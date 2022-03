Wilson scored two goals -- one on the power play and one shorthanded -- on seven shots and added four hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Wilson erased the Maple Leafs' two-goal lead with his tallies, but the Capitals couldn't hang on long enough to force overtime. The 27-year-old continues to be a force in all situations -- he's up to 36 points this season, with seven on the power play and three more shorthanded. The winger has added 103 shots on net, 153 hits, 70 PIM and a plus-5 rating while consistently playing in a top-six role through 51 outings.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO