Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Notches shorthanded assist

Ovechkin notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Ovechkin sent a pass into the slot that Tom Wilson fired home midway through the second period. Despite the assist, it wasn't a great game for Ovechkin. He finished February with a modest three goals, three assists, 28 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in eight contests. The 36-year-old is still enjoying a productive season with 64 points (17 on the power play), 236 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-7 rating through 53 outings, but fantasy managers will probably want to see him light the lamp a little more regularly over the final two months of the campaign.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO