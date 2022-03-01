ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Philippine cenbank to maintain easy money policy amid global uncertainty

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

MANILA, March 1 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will maintain its easy monetary policy stance as it expects inflation to stay tame and for global and domestic growth situation to remain uncertain due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, its governor said on Tuesday.

"The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will maintain its accommodative policy stance given a manageable inflation environment and emerging uncertainty surrounding domestic and global growth prospects," Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a virtual economic forum.

The central bank, which next meets on March 24 to review policy, is widely expected to wait until the end of the year before raising interest rates (PHCBIR=ECI) from a record low of 2.0% to support an uneven economic recovery from the pandemic. read more

Oil prices have soared as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to inflame global supply concerns. Pump prices have risen in the past nine weeks in the Philippines.

To mitigate the impact of higher oil prices and keep inflation under control, the government announced last week a slew of non-monetary measures like providing fuel subsidy and discounts to public utility drivers, farmers and fisherfolk.

The Philippines imports more than 90% of its annual fuel requirements, mostly from the Middle East.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Fed's Bostic says Ukraine war has raised uncertainty for policy

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The economic landscape facing the Federal Reserve has changed “a lot” with shocks to oil prices and potentially supply chains that policymakers will have to account for, Atlanta Fed Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday. “Energy is changing a lot. The ability...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Valeo gives cautious 2022 outlook amid global uncertainties

Feb 25 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Valeo (VLOF.PA)said on Friday it expected to report lower core profit margin this year amid geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, after 2021 margin missed the group's target. "Overall, Valeo's H2/21 results were consistent with the Jan 26 pre-announce, but 2022 guidance was...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia c.bank adopts measures to support financial market players

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is adopting new measures of support for financial market players including non-state pension funds, management companies, financial intermediaries and accounting infrastructure, it said on Tuesday. In a statement on Telegram, it said the measures would mean adapting regulatory requirements to Russia’s...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easy Money Policy#Interest Rates#Inflation#Phcbir#Martin Petty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Philippines
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
Reuters

Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - The big hike in oil prices is negatively affecting Egypt, its petroleum minister Tarek El Molla was reported as saying by Sky News Arabia on Sunday. "The whole world is harmed by the current oil prices, we hope these prices will not last for a long period ... We hope gas exports compensate for part of the cost of importing oil and petroleum products," he was quoted as saying by the TV channel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
295K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy