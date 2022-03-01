ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's Feb service sector activity growth accelerates- official PMI

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nh9zK_0eRzSN9Q00
Staff members set the tables before the Lunar New Year's Eve dinner service at The Red Chamber restaurant in Beijing, China January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING, March 1(Reuters) - Activity in China's services sector grew at a faster pace in February, official data showed on Tuesday.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 51.6 in February versus January's 51.1, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

While the world's second-largest economy rebounded last year from 2020's pandemic-induced slump, the services sector has lagged the recovery as China's tough zero-COVID approach has weighed on consumer spending.

China's official composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, stood at 51.2, compared with 50.1 in January.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan's Feb factory activity posts slowest growth in 5 months - PMI

TOKYO, Mar 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s manufacturing activity growth slowed to a five-month low in February, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pandemic and raw material shortages hurt firms’ output, even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine complicated the economic outlook. The slower expansion in manufacturing highlights...
BUSINESS
Reuters

French business activity grew more strongly than forecast in Feb -PMI

PARIS (Reuters) - French business activity grew more strongly than forecast in February, according to a monthly survey, helped by an improvement in the country’s COVID-19 situation and stronger demand for goods and services. Data compiler IHS Markit said its flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for France’s dominant services...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pmi#Service Sector#Purchasing Managers#Nbs#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
Reuters

S.Korea's Feb factory growth hits 8-month high - PMI

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory activity grew at the sharpest pace in eight months in February, supported by strong demand, but manufacturers face persistent supply chain woes and inflationary pressures, a private-sector survey showed on Wednesday. The IHS Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) jumped to 53.8 in...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

U.S. Manufacturing Accelerated in February as PMI Gains 1 Point

TEMPE, AZ — Economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew in February, with the overall economy achieving a 21st consecutive month of growth, say the nation's supply executives in the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business. The report was issued today by Timothy R. Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., Chair of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Turkish manufacturing activity barely grows in February -PMI

ANKARA, March 1 (Reuters) - Turkish factory activity barely grew for a second straight month in February amid sharp price rises and a slowdown in production due to outages of natural gas and electricity, a survey showed on Tuesday. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Turkish manufacturing stood at 50.4...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Services-Sector Growth Slowed By Labor, Materials, And Logistical Constraints

The Institute for Supply Management’s composite services index fell to 56.5 percent in February, losing 3.4 points from 59.9 percent in the prior month. The Institute for Supply Management's composite services index fell to 56.5 percent in February, losing 3.4 points from 59.9 percent in the prior month. The index remains above neutral and suggests the 21st consecutive month of expansion for the services sector and the broader economy but is now at its lowest level since February 2021 (see top of first chart). The declines over the last three months suggest that growth has likely slowed with respondents to the survey blaming labor shortages and turnover, materials shortages, logistical issues, and price pressures.
ECONOMY
Metro International

China Jan-Feb export growth slows, Ukraine crisis poses risk

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s export growth slowed in the January-February period due to the week-long Lunar New Year holiday and though the data beat expectations Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has heightened uncertainty over the outlook for global trade this year. Outbound shipments rose 16.3% in the first...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

UK Construction Sector Activity Strongest in Feb Since Mid-2021 -PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's construction sector grew at its fastest pace since mid-2021 in February as disruption from the Omicron coronavirus wave eased and input costs rose at the slowest pace in nearly a year, a survey showed on Friday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped...
CONSTRUCTION
Reuters

Reuters

350K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy